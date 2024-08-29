Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: iron circus, jeff smith

Jeff Smith Covers Up A Perfect Crime Party For Iron Circus

Jeff Smith covers up A Perfect Crime Party For Iron Circus on Backerkit, and a preview of Joke Theft by Henry Barajas and Kit Mills

Article Summary Iron Circus Comics launches BackerKit campaign for 300+ page anthology Perfect Crime Party.

Jeff Smith provides the cover for Perfect Crime Party with stories from over forty creators.

Preview of Joke Theft by Henry Barajas and Kit Mills: A joke thief makes the perfect set.

Includes stories from David Brothers, Amy Chu, Matylda McCormack-Sharp and many more.

Spike Trotman's Iron Circus Comics is launching a BackerKit campaign to publish Perfect Crime Party, a full colour 300+ page anthology containing twenty-five light-heart tales of criminal activity from over forty incredible creators as well as a cover by Bone's Jeff Smith. From club-style murder mysteries to anxious teens hijinx to acts of protest, Perfect Crime Party asks the immortal questions: What's the perfect crime? And what do you think you could get away with?

"Perfect Crime Party is the platonic ideal of the Iron Circus anthology," said Spike Trotman. "A cool idea, tossed at incredibly creative people, who are left to do with it what they will! The results are always so fun and unexpected." And here's a look at Joke Theft by Henry Barajas & Kit Mills in which "a joke thief makes the perfect set." And there's more from the likes of David Brothers, Amy Chu, Matylda McCormack-Sharp and more.

Bluedolph the Dead Nose Reindeer by Tayson Martindale – Someone has murdered one of Santa's Reindeer and there is only one detective who can find out which perp belongs on the naughty list!

– Someone has murdered one of Santa's Reindeer and there is only one detective who can find out which perp belongs on the naughty list! By The Horns by Malcolm Derikx & Brenna Baines – Teens in ancient Greece plan to save their favorite bull for a sacrificial alter.

– Teens in ancient Greece plan to save their favorite bull for a sacrificial alter. Darling Doesn't Know by John Konrad – Two celebrities think murder is an easier solution to their problems than divorce.

– Two celebrities think murder is an easier solution to their problems than divorce. Grand Theft Octo by Kate Ashwin & Claude TC – This set of thieves is gonna rob the most expensive casino in the galaxy!

– This set of thieves is gonna rob the most expensive casino in the galaxy! Play It Again by Tango, Amy Chase, Xenon Honchar, & Noah Stephens – A vampire wants to recover memorabilia of his old band for a music collection.

– A vampire wants to recover memorabilia of his old band for a music collection. Polyphonic Funk: My Outlaw Melody by David Brothers & Alissa Sallah – A delinquent plans a car heist with the help of her dead father's ghost.

– A delinquent plans a car heist with the help of her dead father's ghost. Prym and Burn by Mariah McCourt & Jules Rivera – Without easy access to divorce, women in Victorian London need to find other ways to free themselves from abusive husbands.

– Without easy access to divorce, women in Victorian London need to find other ways to free themselves from abusive husbands. Psikotika Will Strike At Midnight by Illuminated – A detective tries their best to stop a grand theft they were warned was coming.

– A detective tries their best to stop a grand theft they were warned was coming. Racked by Chuck Harp, Luis Santamarina, & Rob Jones – When your crimes need art supplies, the answer is more crime.

– When your crimes need art supplies, the answer is more crime. Reap What You Sow byuez Ale Green & Fanny Rodrig – Gorilla gardening is the best solution to beautify the neighborhood and help native plants.

– Gorilla gardening is the best solution to beautify the neighborhood and help native plants. Sideswiped by Chris Sebela & Kendall Goode – A sap finds out his first date was a set up.

A sap finds out his first date was a set up. Sincerely A Lady by Molly Muldoon & Caitlin Like – A new wardrobe reveals a history of sneaking, spying, and gossip.

– A new wardrobe reveals a history of sneaking, spying, and gossip. Smugglers Abroad by Michelle Gruppetta & Fleur Sciortino – A family tries to get the best chocolate over the border.

– A family tries to get the best chocolate over the border. Spirit Duplicator by Rodrigo Vargas & Coni Yovaniniz – Fraud and theft are the only ways to stop this card-playing bully.

– Fraud and theft are the only ways to stop this card-playing bully. The Cloud Thief by Erin Roseberry – A witch needs to steal some clouds to make it rain.

– A witch needs to steal some clouds to make it rain. The Crime Beat by Van Jensen & Neal Obermeyer – An underpaid journalist takes revenge on their boss.

& – An underpaid journalist takes revenge on their boss. The Good Word by Bevan Thomas & Reetta Linjama – A snake oil salesman meets his match in a small town.

– A snake oil salesman meets his match in a small town. The Heist by Amy Chu & Anderson Cabral – In a world where paper is rarer than gold, a thief must break into the most heavily guarded building in town: the library.

& – In a world where paper is rarer than gold, a thief must break into the most heavily guarded building in town: the library. The Ninth Life of Tabitha Tuxedo by James F Wright & Jackie Crofts – Tabitha Tuxedo conducts an elaborate jailbreak for their partner in crime.

& Jackie Crofts – Tabitha Tuxedo conducts an elaborate jailbreak for their partner in crime. The Plague of the Living Rest Benches by Nathaniel Wilson – Scientist and unethical experiments have led to the sidewalks of the world being deadly.

– Scientist and unethical experiments have led to the sidewalks of the world being deadly. The Swinevald Pearl by Ben Coleman & Cat Farris – All the security in the world won't stop this otter from getting his pearl.

– All the security in the world won't stop this otter from getting his pearl. The Twenty-One Foot Rule by Nick Mamatas & Jules Valera – A fake and deadly duel turns out to be not so fake after all.

– A fake and deadly duel turns out to be not so fake after all. Trevor n Derrick Le Debacle de Fromage by Matylda McCormack-Sharp – A mouse is determined to get its favorite cheese all to itself.

– A mouse is determined to get its favorite cheese all to itself. Written Off by Ryan Estrada & Axur Eneas – A movie crew aims to steal the rights back from the corporation that is ruining their movie.

The campaign will feature multiple tiers for backers, including a digital version of the book, a print version of the book featuring additional art, and a bundle featuring all of Iron Circus's previous general anthologies, including Sleep of Reason, New World, Timrous Beastie, FTY Ya'll, Failure to Launch, and the Eisner-award-winning You Died!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!