Jeremy Adams and Brandon Peterson on Flash #768 in March 2021

Following the two issue Future State: The Flash in January and February, the redemption of Wally West begins! Beginning March 16, writer Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Justice League Action, DC Future State's Black Adam and Black Racer) and artist Brandon Peterson (Future State: The Flash, Superman, Shazam!, Avengers, Amazing Spider-Man) race with DC's Scarlet Speedsters in a new run for The Flash!
Beginning with The Flash #768, after the events spanning from DC Universe: Rebirth to Heroes in Crisis to Dark Nights: Death Metal, the former Kid Flash decides to call it quits: family is more important to Wally West than a connection to the Speed Force. If you love the Flash, and want to hit the ground running for the redemption arc of DC's favorite speedster, The Flash #768 is the perfect jumping-on point!
"There's some dispute about who would win in a race against Wally and Barry," said Adams, "but let's just say it's a question that starts this new adventure. I've tried to pour all of my excess enthusiasm into writing a story that explores some of the crazy sci-fi elements that Flash books are known for. So, race to the store and pick one up… or two… or three…"In the months following DC's Future State event, Barry will need his former partner more than ever. Will Barry let Wally walk away? Barry Allen and Wally West must confront the past by way of a Justice League led by Green Arrow. Ollie's the one person Wally hasn't talked to since Roy's death, so pick up The Flash starting in March 2021 and see the Flash Family decide who will carry the Scarlet Speedster legacy towards the future! Will it be Barry? Or Wally?
Jeremy Adams and Brandon Peterson are following their Flash Future State run by, as is traditional now, joining the ongoing series with Flash #768 in March 2021 from DC Comics.
The Flash #768 will be published on March 16th 2021, and I should probably add it to the DC Comics Solicitations 2021 Frankensteined List, right?