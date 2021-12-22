Jim Rugg To Show Puny Readers Hulk is the Grandest Design There Is!

Following in the footsteps of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, Hulk is the next Marvel superhero to have his entire continuity retold in a single comic with Hulk Grand Design. That begins in March with Hulk Grand Design: Monster #1, a new comic by Jimm Rugg that tells the full saga of Hulk from the start to the present, revealed today in Marvel's full March solicitations. For more on this, we asked The Hulk himself how he feels about finally getting his own Grand Design series.

"HULK DOESN'T CARE ABOUT STUPID GRAND DESIGN!" the big green machine exclusively told Bleeding Cool. "HULK JUST WANTS TO BE LEFT ALONE!"

Oh, come on now, Hulkie. Don't be modest. This is your big moment. A chance to show that your story is just as grand as the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

"HULK'S STORY IS WAY GRANDER THAN PUNY X-MEN AND FANTASTIC FOUR!" Hulk revealed. "HULK SHOULD HAVE BEEN FIRST GRAND DESIGN. HULK'S STORY IS THE GRANDEST THERE IS!"

Look, far be it from us to argue with a man who could rip us in half with the barest effort, but you can't possibly believe that. Chris Claremont's X-Men run was the greatest in the history of comics! The first 100 issues of Fantastic Four may have been Jack Kirby's finest work. We're not saying your comics weren't good, but let's face it, Marvel is kind of stretching the concept of "grand design" at this point.

"WHAT DID YOU SAY TO HULK?" Hulk asked.

We just said that X-Men and Fantastic Four had some next-level continuity. It makes sense Marvel would make those before Hulk Grand Design. No offense.

"Oh, no offense taken," Hulk said. "That's fine."

Oh, really! Phew! We thought you were going to fly off the han–

"JUST KIDDING! HULK TAKES LOTS OF OFFENSE AT THAT!" he shouted, looking angrier than ever. "NOW HULK IS GOING TO SMASH!"

No, Hulk, no! Don't you believe in freedom of the press?! AAAIIIIEEEEEEE!!!

HULK GRAND DESIGN: MONSTER #1

JIM RUGG (W) • JIM RUGG (A/C)

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by ED PISKOR

Variant Cover by Marcos Martin

The acclaimed Grand Design franchise continues! Writer/artist Jim Rugg follows in the tradition of Ed Piskor and Tom Scioli by unfurling the full saga of THE INCREDIBLE HULK, from the very beginning to the present! Witness the biggest moments in the Hulk's history through the eyes of a single visionary storyteller!

48 PGS./Rated T …$5.99