Jim Shooter On Being Blacklisted From Comics, In Heavy Metal Magazine

Jim Shooter was Editor-In-Chief of Marvel Comics, founded Valiant Entertainment, Defiant Comics, and Broadway Comics and, of late, has been more and more willing to spill the tea. It looks as if he will be undertaking (or has already undertook it) and interview for Heavy Metal Magazine in which he will talk "about being blacklisted from the comic book industry". Maybe the right folk haven't reached out? Now would probably be a good time. Heavy Metal Magazine #312 will be out in December, as well as everything else below as part of Heavy Metal's December 2021 solicitations.

(W) Brendan Columbus, Bruce Edwards, Ryan Lindsay, Ron Marz, Matt Medney, George C. Romero (A) Al Barrionuevo, Armitano, Geraldo Borges, Andres Ponce, Sebastian Piriz, Diego Yapur (CA) Hajime Sorayama

A special set of four covers by the master illustrator HAJIME SORAYAMA

The return of Adrienne James, Heavy Metal's "female Indiana Jones in space!", by Matthew Medney and Bruce Edwards with a surprise new art team!

An interview with Jim Shooter, as Marvel's former E-I-C talks candidly about being blacklisted from the comic book industry!

A new chapter of Dark Wing by Medney and Ponce!

New installments of George C. Romero's The Rise, Ron Marz' Swamp God, and Brendan Columbus' Savage Circus!

And the final chapter of Ryan K. Lindsay & Sebastian Piriz' Black Beacon!

(W) Jade Lagadere (A) Butch Guice, Claudia SG Iannicello

Action and intrigue abound in this modern sci-fi thriller from supermodel/writer Jade Lagardère and legendary comics artist Butch Guice (Captain America) that shines a light on the dark corner of international human trafficking. Orphaned at the age of 5, Amber was enrolled at the Cleverland Institute, a school for gifted children, where she was promised a bright future. But predators hide in the school's administration and, on the verge of exposing them, Amber finds herself fleeing for her life from the very man who took her in. Now a top recruit of a covert agency dead-set on ending slavery in all its forms, she's going to destroy everyone who's ever hurt the people she loves. Collects all three volumes.

(W) Blake Northcott

Superhumans live among us, but none of them want to save the world. Instead, they're competing in 2041's deadliest sport: "Arena Mode." Hoping to win enough money for life-saving surgery, Matthew Moxon enters the event… but in a battle against superhumans, he's the only competitor without a super power. An expert at tilting the odds in his favor, Mox has a strategy, an inside track, and his friends to help. But in a competition with demigods, he's the only one without a super power, and he's armed with nothing more than his rapidly-diminishing brain cells.

(W) F. Paul Wilson (A / CA) Matthew Dow Smith

The keep had stood empty in the Transylvanian Alps for 500 years. No one who knew who built it, or why. But on the eve of World War II, German soldiers move in and awaken something–something hungry… something as merciless as the SS commandos accompanying them. Now you can re-live F. Paul Wilson's unforgettable story in this 40th Anniversary Edition graphic novel with an all-new cover by Matthew Dow Smith.

(W) Dan Fogler (A) Alex Eckman-Lawn, Tim Seeley, Kevin Colden, Darick Robertson, Alex Horley (A / CA) Dennis Carlsson

Moon Lake is a mysterious portal into the bizarre, the demented and monsterous. A mysterious portal into the bizarre and demented. Zombie dinosaurs, a mass-murdering high school cheerleader, and an interdimensional sasquatch trying to save his species from extinction. All created by the lunar radiation in the small town of Moon Lake.

(W) Brendan Columbus (A / CA) Al Barrionuevo

The town of Basin Bay is under attack! A heist underway by a group of thieves! Strange creatures on the loose! The police are outnumbered! How is the mysterious man named Lewis Savage going to help turn the tide? Die Hard meets Jurassic Park in the adventure of a lifetime by screenwriter Brendan Columbus and artist Al Barrionuevo.

(W) Ron Marz (A / CA) Armitano

In the waning days of the Civil War, contingents of Union and Confederate troops hunt each other deep in the swamps of Louisiana. But something else hunts them. A vengeful swamp monster has been summoned from the depths of hell and set loose in the bayou. The only hope the soldiers have is each other. The swampy saga by writer Ron Marz and artist Armitano continues!

(W) George C. Romero (A / CA) Diego Yapur

While the 1960s begins the journey that will end with the era's cemented reputation, Dr. Ryan Cartwright's program is advancing through the shadows of the times while hastening its creator's descent into his own darkness. Forced to face the point of no return and the truth about how far he is willing to go to achieve his goals, there is only one more step to take before real world implementation of Cartwright's monsters is a go.

