JobWatch: Greg Gustin Makes His Return To DC Comics

He has certainly been around. And now Greg Gustin has just been employed by DC Comics. He posted on LinkedIn, "I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Manager, Specialty Sales at DC Comics!" But it isn't for the first time, and this is not his first or second comic book rodeo.

Previous to this, he was a Partnerships Manager at Fan Expo HQ from the end of December 2023 to February 2024.

Before that, he was Sr. Director, Business Development & Content Strategy at IDW Publishing from February 2022 to April 2o23, laid off along with many senior staff.

He was a Partnership Manager at Webtoon from October 2021 to February 2022.

He spent far longer as Partner Management, Global Partnerships for the National Basketball Association (NBA), from June 2018 to October 2021.

And Promotions Project Manager, Film Partnerships at Marvel Entertainment from February 2017 to June 2018

In fact you have to go back to 2017 for when Greg Gustin was last at DC Comics, first Marketing Manager, Digital Channel and then Digital Sales & Trade Marketing Manager over two years.

He's not Grant Gustin, though. He gets that a lot.

Quite the journey. As well as at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for almost three years before that, and a graduate of Northeastern University with a BA in English in 2011. He also self published the comic book titles Dr Love Wave And The Experiments and The Condemnables as Abstruct Entertainment.

Dr. Love Wave and the Experiments #1

It's been one year to the day since Milt Summers lost his Mom to the cancer she had bravely fought for twelve years and all Milt wants to do is play his way through the anniversary with his sci-fi surf rock band, Dr. Love Wave and the Experiments. But when an invasion force of water-stealing aliens arrives in his hometown of Madre Bay, a Musically Inclined Killer Android makes other plans for Milt and he'll soon have to decide between continuing to move idly through his life, or finding it within himself to fight! DR. LOVE WAVE AND THE EXPERIMENTS is a story about finding new purpose in life when that which meant the most to you in the world is gone. Written by Greg Gustin with art by V. Gagnon and letters by Joamette Gil. PLUS! Also included in this issue is "The Secret Origin of Dr. Love Wave" written by Greg Gustin with art and letters by Michael Kennedy.

Dr. Love Wave and the Experiments #2

Milt and Mika continue to grow closer as Milt opens up about what happened to his Mom and Mika reveals some secrets of her own. Plus, everyone's least favorite corrupt councilman Skip Biddle ramps up his plans to exploit Carl and Bergie Bergeron's misfortune at Madre Bay Harbor, and the mysterious force that's turned Madre Bay into a sandbar begins to close in on the unsuspecting seaside town! Featuring the bonus backup story, "Curse of the Unheard Man" which tells the origin of Moshe's on-stage persona, Zeef the Nardonian, in the style of classic sword and sorcery comics! Written by Greg Gustin with main story art by Kaylee Rowena, "Curse of the Unheard Man" art by Kelsey Ramsay, and letters throughout by Joamette Gil.

The Condemnables

Abstruct Entertainment proudly presents THE CONDEMNABLES, a collection of three terrifyingly twisted short stories brought to you but a budding group of indie comics creators, just in time for Halloween. Indie horror creators include Ana Critchfield (PHANTASMAGORIA), Greg Gustin (DR. LOVE WAVE AND THE EXPERIMENTS), Jordan Kroeger (THE FIST), Jeremy Megert (THE SIGNAL), Kevin Schwoer (THE SIGNAL), and Yulia Shevtsova (EXLIBRIUM). From the supernatural to science fiction to psychological thrillers, this anthology showcases the most bizarre and terrifying short stories! CHILDREN OF THE BARRENS A child of darkness, who leaves in the sand a cloven hoof print, the mark of a hand…a broken branch, or a claw…who knows? There are charms to be carried. Don't tempt the fates. The Jersey Devil watches and waits! The Children of the Barrens hear his call. He slumbers, he hungers, he will take them all. HIDDEN An orphan all his life, Tommy had come to terms with his lonely lot in life. But when a new abandoned boy arrives at Tommy's orphanage, a fresh look at an old photograph brings to light a horrifying truth that Tommy could have never been ready to learn. BRAIN EATER The Brain-Eater, a supernatural creature with a taste for knowledge, wants nothing more than to eat your brain… but he will ask for permission. He is a gentleman, after all. **SUGGESTED FOR MATURE READERS**

