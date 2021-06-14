John Buscema Final JLA Barbarians Unseen Original Artwork at Auction

The final comic book artwork by John Buscema was for a series called JLA Barbarians that would have combined Buscema's artistic history drawing superhero comic books and Conan The Barbarian. The book, written by Roy Thomas, was never published as John Buscema was diagnosed with stomach cancer after finishing the first issue and died shortly afterward, aged 74. The original artwork from that final – and first – unpublished issue has been made available for auction, as part of this weekend's Heritage Auction's listings for 2021 June 13-14 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Select Auction #122124 . A part of comic book history, hidden until now. Take a look at what was once planned, and the final days of John Buscema as a comic book artist. The auctions end on Monday, the 14th of June.

John Buscema Unpublished JLA Barbarians #1 Preliminary Pages 1-4 Original Art Group of 4 (c. 2002). Roy Thomas and John Buscema created the JLA: Barbarians story which would focus on the first House of El, taking place 500,000 years ago. Unfortunately for fans, this series went unpublished after Buscema was diagnosed with stomach cancer during the first issue, making pages from this series his very last work. Graphite on Bristol board with image areas of 10" x 15". Light toning, and/or smudging, with marginal pinholes. In Excellent condition.

John Buscema and Stephanie Buscema Unpublished JLA Barbarians #1 Story Page 5 Original Art (c. 2002). Barbaric imagery is on display from the the first House of El on Krypton 500,000 years ago. Buscema's granddaughter, Stephanie, provided the bold inks which highlight the fierce expressions. While working on the first issue, Buscema, was diagnosed with stomach cancer and the story was never published. Ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". In Excellent condition.

John Buscema and Stephanie Buscema Unpublished JLA Barbarians #1 Story Page 7 Original Art (c. 2002). This striking page offers hints of Theology and birth told 500,000 years ago during the first House of El. This interesting story by Roy Thomas and John Buscema was never published after Buscema was diagnosed with stomach cancer during the first issue. Ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Art is in Excellent condition.

John Buscema and Stephanie Buscema Unpublished JLA Barbarians #1 Story Page 8 Original Art (c. 2002). This issue takes us back 500,000 years during the first House of El. This story was set for a five issue mini-series following Buscema's art duties on Superman: Blood of My Ancestors. The series went unpublished after Buscema was diagnosed with stomach cancer during the first issue. Ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Art is in Excellent condition.

John Buscema and Stephanie Buscema Unpublished JLA Barbarians #1 Story Page 9 Original Art (c. 2002). Roy Thomas and John Buscema created this JLA yarn about a Kryptonian conqueror known from the First House of El. It was slated as a five issue mini-series following the original arc in Superman: Blood of My Ancestors, in which Buscema had taken over art duties after Gil Kane's passing. The JLA series went unpublished after Buscema was diagnosed with stomach cancer during the first issue, making pages from this series his very last work. Ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Art is in Excellent condition.

John Buscema and Stephanie Buscema Unpublished JLA Barbarians #1 Story Page 10 Original Art (c. 2002). Each panel is a various landscape which offers more detail into the world Roy Thomas and John Buscema had for this series. The JLA series went unpublished after Buscema was diagnosed with stomach cancer during the first issue, making pages from this series his very last work. Stephanie Buscema (granddaughter of John,) provided the ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Art is in Excellent condition.

John Buscema and Stephanie Buscema Unpublished JLA Barbarians #1 Story Page 11 Original Art (c. 2002). The barbarian from the first House of El, and rock creatures meet in this page from the Roy Thomas and John Buscema story take place 500,000 years ago. This JLA series went unpublished after Buscema was diagnosed with stomach cancer during the first issue, making pages from this series his very last work. Stephanie Buscema (granddaughter of John,) provided the ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Art is in Excellent condition.