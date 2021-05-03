John Stewart Delivers Some Bad News in Green Lantern #2 [Preview]
There's the fun part of being an intergalactic superhero — galavanting around space and stopping colorful bad guys with your magic ring — and then there's the not so fun part — letting people know that a character has died and they're not coming back until at least the next super-mega-crossover event, which could be months away in the current comics landscape. The latter is what we see of John Stewart in this preview of Green Lanterns #2. Check it out below.
GREEN LANTERN #2
DC Comics
0321DC062
0321DC063 – GREEN LANTERN #2 CVR B BRYAN HITCH CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Dexter Soy, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang
A Guardian of the Universe lies dead, and the universe teeters on the brink of war. As the summit of the United Planets and the Green Lantern Corps falls into chaos, an even bigger threat looms. With John Stewart reassigned to the role of an ambassador, a surprise appearance by one of the newest Green Lanterns may be all that stands between the Corps and oblivion. (Spoiler: it's Far Sector's Jo Mullein.)
In Shops: 2021-05-04
SRP: $4.99