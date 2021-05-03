John Stewart Delivers Some Bad News in Green Lantern #2 [Preview]

There's the fun part of being an intergalactic superhero — galavanting around space and stopping colorful bad guys with your magic ring — and then there's the not so fun part — letting people know that a character has died and they're not coming back until at least the next super-mega-crossover event, which could be months away in the current comics landscape. The latter is what we see of John Stewart in this preview of Green Lanterns #2. Check it out below.