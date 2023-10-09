Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: houe of x, jonathan hickman, Legion Of Super Heroes, x-men

Jonathan Hickman's Legion of Super Heroes Would Have Had a House of X

Jonathan Hickman was to revamp the Legion Of Super Heroes for DC Comics. And I understand that a number of ideas found their way into X-Men.

Recently, looking at the first issue of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. #1, I realised how much it owed to Jack Kirby's New Gods. Two houses of power, in opposition to the other, with one apprenticing a young one of their own to the other side. An offering? A spy? A diplomat? Physical evidence of mutually assured destruction? We don't yet know, but it mirrored the relationship between the two worlds of the New Gods, and a similar swapping of firstborn sons, to be brought up on the opposing planet.

But New Gods wasn't the only project that Jonathan Hickman was planning to do for DC Comics when choosing between Marvel and DC. He was also set to revamp the Legion Of Super Heroes for DC Comics. And I understand that a number of planned ideas of the Legion found their way into House Of X.

Which one? I don't know, but I could speculate. The idea of "circuits", with mutants using their powers together to achieve extraordinary results, is something that would have worked across the Legion as well. Including resurrecting fallen legionnaires from the dead, creating chimaera from the Legion and, oh yes, terraforming planets, and creating a galactic peace with a mystery metal. In fact, those last two seem far more Legion ideas than mutant ideas, right? Throw in the idea of the Dominion, superheavy singularities forming black holes across reality, caused by the denseness of artificial intelligences created by their long-dead species, and suddenly it seems to make even more sense.

How far of a rabbit hole would we want to go on this one? Would we have had a throuple with Saturn Girl, Lightning Lad and Jon Kent Superboy? Would Legion rings have become Legion gates taking Legionairres instantly across the universe? Would they have had to have health with a threat from their own far future? Would we have had the Many Lives Of Triplicate Girl, spreading across diverent realities rather than space? Feel free to add your own in the comments…

