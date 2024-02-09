Jonathan Hickman & Sanford Greene's Doom Launching In May From Marvel

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, jonathan hickman, sanford greene

Jonathan Hickman is already doing a couple of versions of Doctor Doom over in his Ultimate books. Now he is taking to the future with Sanford Greene for the final days of Victor Von Doom in Doom #1, a one-shot coming out from Marvel Comics in May.

This breathtaking one-shot from two of the industry's most mind-bending talents will showcase a universe-shattering battle between Doom and Galactus! A timeless testament to Doom's unmatched hubris, determination, and self-preservation, DOOM #1 will encapsulate everything that makes Doom one of pop culture's greatest villains in one standalone saga perfect for all fans. Witness Doom team up with one of the only people he respects—Valeria Richards—to save all that is and to try to attain a cosmic status that he's only ever dreamed of!

IN THE NEAR FUTURE…DOOM ALONE MUST SAVE THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Witness Doctor Doom on a journey unlike any he has undertaken before! With Valeria Richards at his side, Doom goes on a quest to harness more power than any human has ever wielded before in order to try to stop Galactus from bringing about the death of the universe!

"Growing up reading Marvel comics, I became fascinated by Doctor Doom and how he potentially is the center of the entire Marvel Universe!" Greene shared. "He is one of my bucket list characters and this story is somewhat a love letter to Doom and Marvel."

"Sanford and I have been waiting to work together for quite a while, so when he told me that he'd come up with an amazing Doom story and he wanted me to help out, I jumped at the chance," Hickman added. "It's a giant-sized story about a giant-sized character and I can't tell you how excited I am to get to write Doom again."

"Jonathan is a longtime friend and he always amazes me with his vast knowledge of all types of things, especially the Marvel universe," Greene continued. "I couldn't think of anyone better to collaborate with."