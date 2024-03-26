Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, transformers

Jorge Corona's Debut Drives 20k Jump In Transformers #7 Orders

It’s no secret that Daniel Warren Johnson’s Transformers from Image and Skybound may well be the hottest monthly comic book series.

It's no secret that Daniel Warren Johnson's Transformers from Image and Skybound may well be the hottest monthly comic book series with not only record breaking sales in 2023 but with sales actually growing in 2024, a true rarity in the current market.However, I have been hearing that the debut of Jorge Corona (of Middlewest and The Me You Love In The Dark fame) as series artist (with Johnson remaining as series writer and also the main cover artist) boosted the orders of Transformers #7 greatly, selling 20,000 units more than the previous chart-topping issue. That means the crown jewel of Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe – combining Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Void Rivals – is now likely selling over 80,000 copies with its seventh issue, putting it in the ballpark of the typical monthly sales for DC's Batman and Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man. Transformers #7 is also keeping the Cover E Spoiler Cover trend alive and well, with a cover featuring Ultra Magnus re-selling for as high as $125, with some more "affordable" options at $100.

This success also might mean that even though the Energon Universe has seen sales over one million units, crossing the two million unit mark may not take too long…perhaps by the end of June, when we'll be celebrating the one year anniversary of Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's record-breaking Void Rivals #1 launch. With Transformers and Void Rivals now firmly establishing the Energon Universe as part of a new "Big Three" alongside Marvel and DC, all attention turns to the next chapters of the G.I. Joe-related relaunch from writer Joshua Williamson, with Andrea Milana (Cobra Commander) and Tom Reilly (Duke). Those will arrive this June in the form of Kelly Thompson & Marco Ferrari's Scarlett and Dan Watters & Andrei Bressan's Destro, bringing a bevvy of acclaimed new voices into the Energon Universe for the first time.

Could these potentially outsell Marvel's big new X-Men launches a month later in July or DC's big new summer crossover? Probably not but I think they'd like to have a go. Retailers should also likely prepare for an Optimus Prime-sized group of new readers discovering Corona's work to be interested in Ain't No Grave #1, launching a series with Skottie Young from Image in May. These two have racked up impressive sales and acclaim for past collaborations including Middlewest and The Me You Love in the Dark, but with larger profiles than ever before there will certainly be many more new fans discovering this new series. And if Young's last series Twig was any indication, with the first issue selling north of 150k copies, then this could be the biggest creator owned book of 2024..

Normally I'd say time will tell, but with the excitement around the industry regarding the Energon Universe, I'll probably be the one to break the news whether or not Image or Skybound like it. They'll prbably like it.

TRANSFORMERS #7 CVR B CORONA

IMAGE COMICS

FEB240486

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Mike Spicer (A/CA) Jorge Corona

NEW STORY ARC. WHO WILL LEAD THE DECEPTICONS? After last issue's shocking ending, Starscream and Soundwave battle for leadership-and the result will change the Decepticons forever. And the Autobots learn they may have more allies than they imagined… JORGE CORONA joins DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON to begin the Energon Universe story that will have everyone talking!In Shops: Apr 10, 2024 SRP: $3.99

