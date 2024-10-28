Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: jim lee, Josemaria Casanovas

Josemaria Casanovas' Full Ultimate Jim Lee X-Men #1 Homage Cover Set

Josemaria Casanovas' latest connective covers for the Ultimate line is going for a homage to the Jim Lee connective cover for 1991's X-Men #1

Josemaria Casanovas loves to do connective covers, and his current one for the Ultimate Comics line is going for a homage to the most famous of them, the Jim Lee connective cover for 1991's X-Men #1. Which has recently returned for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Valiant Universe.

But he's not just reprising the original four covers, he is extending that into six covers.

"An epic connecting cover The second year of Marvel Comics' new Ultimate Universe is on the horizon, and readers can look forward to more of the daring storytelling and bold character reinventions that have made the line such a success! To celebrate, a special connecting cover by acclaimed artist Josemaria Casanovas will run on upcoming issues of each current Ultimate title—Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man, Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli's Ultimate Black Panther, Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men, Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's Ultimates, and the just announced fifth ongoing Ultimate series, Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio's Ultimate Wolverine! In addition, Casanovas' connecting cover will also be featured on Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1, the special year-ending one-shot that sets the stage for what's to come and marks the debut of Ultimate Wolverine ahead of the launch of his series! An homage to Jim Lee's iconic X-Men #1 cover, the breathtaking 6-part piece teases upcoming storylines and characters from future issues—including the long-awaited return of the creator of this exciting universe, the Maker!".

On Sale 10/30 ULTIMATE X-MEN #8 CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960620798500841

On Sale 11/6 ULTIMATES #6 CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960620830200641

On Sale 11/20 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11 CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960620796101131

On Sale 12/11 ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1 CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960621171500171

On Sale 12/25 ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #11 CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960620797801131

On Sale 1/15 ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS – 75960621050300121

Here are a couple of previous connective covers that Josemaria Casanovas did for Marvel, such as Star Wars: Dark Droids crossover and then for subsequent issues of Thunderbolts.

