Justice League #71 Preview: A Slap on the Wrist for Royal Flush Gang

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Superman is very forgiving in this preview of Justice League #71. Go ahead and kill him, Superman! They're canceling this book soon anyway! Check out the preview below.
JUSTICE LEAGUE #71
DC Comics
(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) Phil Hester, Sumit Kumar (CA) Yanick Paquette, Nathan Fairbairn
The Royal Flush Gang hatched one of the most elaborate plans in the history of the DC Universe, and now we know that all of it was a prelude to the crime of this and maybe even the next century. How does it connect to the trial of Black Adam? When all seems lost, hope can still be found! With Wonder Woman now by their side, the Justice League Dark have survived to fight another day. Merlin is only getting started—can the team still prove they have the magic within to defeat the medieval mage?
In Shops: 1/25/2022
SRP: $4.99
