Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong Vs Ape-ril Special (Spoilers)

It's big beasts for both Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong #6 and the Ape-ril Special #1, both published by DC Comics today.

It's big beasts for both Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong #6 and the Ape-ril Special #1, both published by DC Comics today. With Gorilla Grodd giving us a brand new take on the Guy Gardner One-Punch with a One-Kick.

While Batman is making his own massive ape form going up against the kaiju.

Only to get one punched himself by another famous gorilla.

The Batwing from the Batfamily get new Transforming abilities to join the fray… and maybe get a few more sales in the process.

While we get to choose between a JLA who are more like apes…

… or more like robots.

Either way, McFarlane Toys should have some fun with all of these, right?

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS GODZILLA VS KONG #6 (OF 7) CVR A DREW EDWARD JOHNSON

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Christian Duce, Tom Derenick (CA) Drew Edward Johnson

The bestselling clash between the DCU and the Monsterverse continues as a mysterious beacon is activated and is drawing Godzilla and his titan brethren toward it…but who–or what–controls the beacon? What secret has Lex Luthor kept under wraps that could change the dynamic of the entire battle?! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/19/2024

APE-RIL SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) John Layman, Joshua Hale Fialkov, Gene Yang (A) Karl Mostert, Phil Hester, Bernard Chang (CA) Dan Mora

GET READY TO GO BANANAS IN THIS APE-IC ADVENTURE! CAUTION: An ape-surd amount of bad ape puns are incoming. Please be ape-vised. Gorilla Grodd's recent incarcer-ape-tion in the pages of The Flash has left a void that Monsieur Mallah is more than happy to fill. Ape-sembling a group of the DCU's most sinister simians, Mallah forms the Legion of D(oo-oo-ah-ah)m, with an eye toward world domin-ape-tion. But the world won't be conquered that easily! Enter the all-ape JUNGLE L(ee-ee)gue. Can this team of hero-eek anthropoids be the salv-ape-tion we need, or will Mallah's team of maniacal monkeys bring forth the ape-pocalypse? Get ready to go bananas as we honor DC's storied history with mankind's closest relatives in this ape-ic adventure! It's gonna be orangu-tastic, so heat up a capuchin-o, prepare a batch of chocolate chimp cookies, and get ready to r(ee-ee)d the one comic b(oo-oo)k this year that's guaranteed to make you go…APE!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/19/2024

