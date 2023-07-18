Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: hellfire gala, Kamal Khan, ms marvel

Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, to Join The X-Men in Hellfire Gala

Ms Marvel will be joining the X-Men team in Hellfire Gala, which means a bevvy of X-Men homage covers featuring Kamala Khan.

When the death of Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, was first leaked on Bleeding Cool from Amazing Spider-Man #26, I suggested that the character would return for the Hellfire Gala as a mutant and a book called something like The Mutant Misadventures Of Ms Marvel might be in the offing. Revived courtesy of the Krakoan Protocoals which have been a part of Marvel lore for several years now. And then we seemed to be proved stunningly right, including the nature of the Classified book starting in August. Now Marvel have stepped it up further, confirming that Ms Marvel will be joining the X-Men team. Which means a bevvy of X-Men homage covers featuring Kamala Khan in a prominent role for the four issues as they roll out through to the end of 2023, as Ms Marvel: The New Mutant.

"To celebrate her new status, each issue of the series will have stunning HOMAGE VARIANT COVERS brought to you by some of the industry's most acclaimed artists! Across ten covers, see Ms. Marvel in her new X-costume recreate her most iconic covers and insert herself into some of the most memorable moments in X-Men history!" "Following her upcoming resurrection at the Hellfire Gala, MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT will be a new four-issue limited series that explores the Pakistani-American hero's new role as a full-fledged X-Man! This extraordinary chapter for the character is co-written by the MCU's own Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani, and Sabir Pirzada, writer of the recent DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL limited series and Ms. Marvel's Disney+ series. Together, they'll welcome readers into Kamala's new era as she's reborn anew as a mutant Super Hero!" "After Kamala's heroic sacrifice that saved the world in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Kamala will be brought back thanks to the miracle of mutant resurrection in X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1. What a way to learn she's a mutant! The bad news is her debut doesn't go exactly as planned, and soon all of mutantkind will be hunted worldwide as FALL OF X grips the Marvel Universe!" "Into this thrilling age of hate and fear, Kamala will have a secret mission to pull off for the X-Men, all the while struggling to acclimate to mutant culture! Amidst the action, behold an inspirational journey of self-discovery as Kamala explores this long-hidden truth about herself and realizes how it overlaps and interacts with other aspects of her identity. "Our book will absolutely reflect all those core themes of identity that the Ms. Marvel comics have consistently explored—only now there's a whole new label that Kamala has to learn to accept. It's going to be pretty crazy," Vellani told Entertainment Weekly. "Hopefully, those readers who are kind of getting into the comics after the Disney+ show are going to have something fun to look forward to on shelves."

Joining the X-Men alongside Juggernaut it seems. Will he be made a mutant as well, now?

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1 Homage Variant Cover by Betsy Cola

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1

Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ & ADAM GORHAM

Homage Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

Homage Variant Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Team Homage Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Team Homage Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 8/30

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #2

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #2 Team Homage Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #2

Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ & ADAM GORHAM

Homage Variant Cover by AMY REEDER

Team Homage Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 9/27

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #3

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #3

Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ & ADAM GORHAM

Homage Variant Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

Team Homage Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale 10/25

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #4

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #4 Team Homage Variant Cover by Chris Samnee

MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #4

Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ & ADAM GORHAM

Homage Variant Cover by BENJAMIN SU

Team Homage Variant Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

On Sale 11/29

