Kami Garcia & Sweeney Boo's YA Vampire Graphic Novel High School Bites

High School Bites is a new YA vampire graphic novel, with quite a creative pedigree, written by Kami Garcia, and drawn by Sweeney Boo.

High School Bites is a new YA vampire graphic novel, with quite a creative pedigree. It is being written by Kami Garcia, writer of DC Comics' best-selling Teen Titans graphic novels, Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity, Beautiful Creatures and John Constantine: Distorted Illusions and Yen Plus. And it's being drawn by Sweeney Boo, artist on Harley Quinn, Captain Marvel, Catwoman, Orcs, and Over My Dead Body).

In High School Bites "a newly turned teen vampire, who considers herself a monster, realizes she's perfectly poised to protect the most vulnerable people at her school when she takes on the kings of her high school's social scene. Things will definitely get bloody."

Kami Garcia's agent Jodi Reamer at Writers House and Sweeney Boo's agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management sold world rights to Andrew Arnold at HarperAlley and publication is planned for 2026. Sweeney Boo posts to Instagram saying "It's going to be bloody fun". Kami Garcia adds "I'm so excited for this! Sweeney Boo has always been one of my favorite artists and she is a dream to work with!"

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers.

