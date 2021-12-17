Kang the Conqueror #5 Preview: Should Have Thought That Through

In this preview of Kang the Conqueror #5, Kang realizes that raising an infinite number of baby versions of his girlriend isn't all it's cracked up to be. Check out the preview below.
Kang the Conqueror #5
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210922
OCT210923 – KANG THE CONQUEROR #5 (OF 5) SKAN VAR – $3.99
(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo
The cycle of Kang comes to an end. And the cycle of Kang begins anew. Nathaniel Richards wages one last battle in his war against fate-but did any of it make a difference? Does time mean nothing to Kang…or does Kang mean nothing to time?
RATED T+
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for OCT210922 Kang the Conqueror #5, by (W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from OCT210922 Kang the Conqueror #5, by (W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
