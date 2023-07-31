Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, ehitney leopard, graphic novel, Kat Schneider, random house graphic, ya

Kat Schneider Would Like You To Like Her Upcoming YA Graphic Novel

I'd Like You To Like Me is the debut YA graphic novel by Kat Schneider coming from Random House Graphic in 2025.

I'd Like You To Like Me is the debut YA graphic novel by Kat Schneider. This graphic novel "follows 15-year-old Meg during two weeks at Pioneer Bible Camp, a Pentecostal sleepaway camp in the Adirondacks, where first love challenges Meg's faith and view of the world forever".

Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic has bought world rights to I'd Like You To Like Me and publication is planned for the autumn of 2025. Kat Chneider's agent Chad W. Beckerman at the CAT Agency negotiated the two-book deal.

Kat Schneider is a freelance illustrator, comics artist and printmaker from New Jersey. She posts to Instagram, "I'm so excited to finally announce that I'm writing and illustrating my very own graphic novel: I'd Like You to Like Me! The story deals with a subject matter that is close to my heart, and I hope you guys will be able to relate to Meg in one way or another."

Random House Graphic, part of Penguin, is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Whitney Leopard is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic. The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids and YA graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!