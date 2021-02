Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 Has Eight Slots In Advance Reorder Top Ten

Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 has broken all the records for Advance Reorder numbers it seems, with different covers taking the six top slots, eight of the top ten, and ten of the top twenty-five. Looks like that 1:1000 signed cover really helped as well, Daredevil, Star Wars, Crossover and Spawn all struggle to get in.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR A GRAMPA (MR) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR B BROOKS (MR) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR C GRAMPA FOIL VAR (MR) $5.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR D BROOKS FOIL VAR (MR) $5.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH VAR (MR) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV RED BLANK SKETCH CV $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT DAREDEVIL #25 3RD PTG CHECCHETTO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #4 CVR B ALLRED VAR $3.99 IMAGE COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR H 25 COPY INCV GRAMPA (MR) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR G 25 COPY INCV BERMEJO (MR) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT MARVELS VOICES LEGACY #1 COIPEL VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR J 50 COPY INCV BROOKS (MR) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT SPAWN #315 CVR A BARENDS $2.99 IMAGE COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #1 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #7 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #15 $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT SPAWN #315 CVR B CAPULLO & MCFARLANE $2.99 IMAGE COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR I 50 COPY INCV GRAMPA (MR) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT WALKING DEAD DLX #2 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #4 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #3 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #5 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #6 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) GLEASON WEBHEAD VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN #315 CVR C SEGOVIA $2.99 IMAGE COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher X-MEN GRAND DESIGN OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS INFINITY WAR OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 ROMITA DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA BY ED BRUBAKER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR NEW $100.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS VISION COMPLETE COLLECTION TP $29.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT LEAGUE OF LEGENDS TP ZED $15.99 MARVEL COMICS VISION & SCARLET WITCH TP SAGA WANDA & VISION $39.99 MARVEL COMICS CULLEN BUNN OMNIBUS ALL MY LITTLE DEMONS (C: 0-1-0) $79.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 SIENKIEWICZ DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION LONELY ARE HUNTED TP $39.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION TP ONCE AN AVENGER $39.99 MARVEL COMICS MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA BY ED BRUBAKER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #3 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS HELLSING DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 02 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SHIVER HC JUNJI ITO (C: 1-0-1) $22.99 VIZ LLC STAR WARS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 02 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION TP STARK WARS $39.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL #25 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS