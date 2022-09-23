Kelly Fernández's Prince Félix & La Pluma Magia, a New Scholastic OGN

Prince Félix and La Pluma Magia by Kelly Fernández is a queer YA romantic adventure contemporary fairytale graphic novel featuring Prince Félix, who receives a magical feather from the Bird of Many Colors and which leads to a hunter named Ramón instead of a princess. Cassandra Pelham Fulton at Scholastic/Graphix has bought Prince Félix and La Pluma Magia in an exclusive submission to be published from Scholastic Graphix.

Kelly Fernández is a Dominican-American cartoonist and illustrator who lives in Queens, New York. Her debut graphic novel, MANU, was published by Scholastic Graphix in November 2021. Since then, the book has received 4 starred reviews, was a Washington Post Best Children's Book of the Year, and won a silver medal for Best Graphic Novel from the International Latino Book Awards. Her work has been featured in numerous comic anthologies including Dates, Mine!, and Tales from la Vida. In 2017, she received the Cupcake Award from the Chicago Alternative Comics Expo (CAKE).

Publication of Prince Félix and La Pluma Magia is planned for 2024, and will be followed by an untitled standalone graphic novel. Kelly Fernández's agent Tanya McKinnon at McKinnon Literary handled the deal for world rights.

Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America. McKinnon Literary is a boutique agency with the goal of supporting writers throughout their careers, established in 2014.