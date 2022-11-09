Kelly Sue DeConnick and Bill Sienkiewicz take Parisian White to AMC

AMC time! Back in June 2015, Bleeding Cool mentioned a new comic by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Bill Sienkiewicz, called Parisian White. Over eight years later, we get the word that it will now be published by AMC Networks Publishing, a publishing spinoff of the broadcasting brand that intends to work with established and up-and-coming talent in developing, producing and selling fan-focused speciality books, comics, original graphic novels and more.

The publisher also announced talent for their other upcoming comic book titles.

Nights of Lono, written by Kirk Hammett (Metallica's lead guitarist) and Marcel Feldmar will be drawn by Christine Norrie.

While Oubliette written by Brenden Fletcher will be drawn by comic artist and founder of this weekend's Thought Bubble festival in Harrogate, Tula Lotay.

All three titles will have a special promotional edition comic debut at San Diego Comic Con 2023, followed by series launch later in the year.

"We're excited to add another title to our imprint that will further engage our enthusiastic, genre-loving fanbases with new and compelling worlds," said Mike Zagari, Head of AMC Networks Publishing. "It's an honor to provide a home to talented creators, writers, artists and storytellers and we're thrilled to have top industry writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and groundbreaking artist Bill Sienkiewicz on board with Parisian White, as well as welcome the electrifying artistry of Christine Norrie and Tula Lotay on their respective titles."

Set to debut in late 2023, Parisian White takes place in the Jazz Age in Paris but not exactly the world we know. A rhyming future, where art is life, and life is expressed in the language of color. Carmine, a particularly deep red, is produced from the bodies of a South American parasite. French Green is so full of arsenic that it functions as a rat poison. Parisian White threatens death to anyone so foolish as to open a tube. Pigments are words and weapons — precious, expensive, fiercely guarded and fought for. When combined with the right talent, pigments can capture, transform, or destroy your world.

Additional titles under the AMC Networks Publishing arm include two books inspired by AMC Networks' hit shows — Shudder's Creepshow: From Script to Scream, based on the anthology series from Greg Nicotero, Stan Spry, Russell Binder, and in partnership with Titan Books, which is set to debut this autumn.

And a new original graphic novel, Miss Fisher's First Mysteries, based on the Acorn TV series adapted from the novels by Kerry Greenwood and written by Cecil Castelluci in partnership with Every Cloud Productions, which will debut in 2023. Earlier projects include 11 Weeks of TWD Art and The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe.