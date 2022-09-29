Kelly Thompson's Black Cloak #1 From Image Comics In January 2023

Yesterday, it was a year ago that Kelly Thompson joined the list of prominent comic book writers and artists who had been recruited with significant sums by Nick Spencer to start a subscription service at Substack, to publish their creator-owned books digitally ahead of print publication at a later date, probably from Image Comics. Back then she wrote;

Subscribing to the paid tier of my Substack means you will get COMICS (and access to lots of other cool stuff). For these first two books I'm going to tell you about I have teamed up with Image Comics for the print editions (a dream come true – something I've been wanting to do not just for years as a creator, but since I was a teen)! So these comics will eventually also be beautiful books that you can hold in your hands if that's what you're into.

And now we have a scheduled date for the print release of Black Cloak #1 drawn and coloured by Meredith McClaren, and lettered by Becca Carey, one of two series she has been publishing on Substack. A classic "hard-boiled" detective story set in a futuristic fantasy world where the "technology" is magic-based and the world is full of "fantasy" characters that don't always get along and all have motives for murder. In her Substack yesterday, Kelly Thompson wrote;

"Hello my lambs. Now that BLACK CLOAK is officially on the Image schedule for print — January 11, 2023! Woo! Coming in at about 60 pages — and over 50 pages of gorgeous story — it will still be reasonably priced at $4.99 for any of you hoping to pick up a print copy. We will have 7 covers and I'm going to show you all* of them here together for the first time, including the debut of our neon-drenched Christian Ward variant! Cover artists are linked below and the excellent Rian Hughes did all our book design."

"So you'll notice that was 6 covers, not 7. I am holding back the special FOUNDERS ONLY variant cover for a bit longer. But I can tell you that its done, it's by Meredith, it will be clean dress, and I absolutely LOVE IT. But I want to hold it back for a bit longer for… reasons. ;D"

Also, isn't "clean dress" so much more palatable than "virgin"? Can we make that a thing going forward? Dynamite Entertainment, you can start…