Kick-Ass vs Hit-Girl Returns in Image Comics November 2020 Solicits

Image Comics has a big launch for Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover #1 in November 2020 solicitations, as well as the resolicitation for the delayed Kick-Ass Vs Hit-Girl that was solicited before the world flipped over… and a lot more as well, of course. Such as the first collection of Albert Monteys' Universe series from Panel Syndicate.

CROSSOVER #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTISTS: GEOFF SHAW & DEE CUNNIFFE

COVER A: GEOFF SHAW & DAVE STEWART

COVER B: RYAN STEGMAN & DEE CUNNIFFE

NOVEMBER 4 / 36 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

"A flat out fantastic read." —Scott Snyder



The creative powerhouses behind the bestselling, critically acclaimed GOD COUNTRY, Thanos Wins, and REDNECK returns for the biggest launch of the year.

Imagine everything you thought was fantasy…was real. And now join us, in a world where reality is dead…and anything is possible…

KICK-ASS V. HIT-GIRL #1 (of 5)(RES) – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: STEVE NILES

ARTIST: MARCELO FRUSIN

COVERS A & B (BW): JOHN ROMITA JR.

COVER C: MATTEO SCALERA

COVER D: ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

COVER E: BLANK SKETCH VARIANT

NOVEMBER 11 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

It's KICK-ASS versus HIT-GIRL. Old allies become enemies when Mindy screeches into Albuquerque to kill the imposter who's been running gangs in New Mexico. And as Hit-Girl sets out to avenge Dave and stop Kick-Ass's criminal operations for good, Patience fights to survive as the target of the best assassin in the biz—and questions whether she could ever kill a child to save her own life.

THE DARKNESS #1, 25th ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATIVE EDITION

WRITER: GARTH ENNIS

ARTIST/COVER: MARC SILVESTRI

NOVEMBER 18 / 40 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of THE DARKNESS with this deluxe commemorative edition of the first issue! Writer GARTH ENNIS (Preacher, The Boys) and legendary artist MARC SILVESTRI (CYBER FORCE) introduce mafia hitman Jackie Estacado and the ancient power of the Darkness! This limited edition will only be printed once, and a set limited quantity will be available based on orders, so don't miss out!

MONSTRESS: TALK-STORIES #1 (of 2)

WRITER: MARJORIE LIU

ARTIST/COVER: SANA TAKEDA

NOVEMBER 25 / 24 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Bridging the gap between the fifth and sixth arc (which resumes in January 2021), MONSTRESS returns with TALK-STORIES, a two-part limited series that invites you to eat dumplings beside the fire and listen as Kippa recounts a defining moment from her childhood.

SEVEN TO ETERNITY #14

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTIST / COVER A: JEROME OPEÑA & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

COVER B: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

NOVEMBER 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"SPRINGS OF ZHAL," Part One

The journey nears its end. Adam and The Mud King must make a final sacrifice before it does. The origin of the Springs revealed. One giant evil consumes everything, and you celebrate it excitedly.

20XX TP

WRITERS: LAUREN KEELY & JONATHAN LUNA

ARTIST / COVER: JONATHAN LUNA

NOVEMBER 18 / 160 PAGES / BW / M / $17.99

From JONATHAN LUNA (ALEX + ADA, GIRLS, THE SWORD) and LAUREN KEELY, in her writing debut, comes a sci-fi thriller set in a not-so-distant future—a world of norms and syms, divided by fear. Syms, a small percentage of the population with telekinetic abilities, form gangs to survive. But division only breeds more division, and Mer and Nuon experience this firsthand as their relationship grows amid the often dramatic, sometimes violent, but always complex social landscape of sym gang rivalries in Anchorage, Alaska.

Collects 20XX #1-6

THE COMPLETE DARKNESS, VOL. 1 TP

WRITERS: GARTH ENNIS, DAVID WOHL & MALACHY CONEY

ARTISTS: MARC SILVESTRI, MICHAEL TURNER & JOE BENITEZ

COVER: MARC SILVESTRI

JANUARY 27 / 680 PAGES / FC / M / $29.99

THE COMPLETE DARKNESS, VOLUME 1 HC

WRITERS: GARTH ENNIS, DAVID WOHL & MALACHY CONEY

ARTISTS: MARC SILVESTRI, MICHAEL TURNER & JOE BENITEZ

COVER: MARC SILVESTRI

JANUARY 27 / 680 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The criminal underworld of New York City is a dark and brutal place, but it's never seen horror like this…

In the opening salvo of this bestselling series, created by industry legends MARC SILVESTRI and GARTH ENNIS, up-and-coming mobster Jackie Estacado discovers a nightmarish new inheritance—the supernatural power known only as the Darkness! Weighing his conscience against the ability to mold the shadows to his will, Jackie finds himself dealing with worse than the usual wiseguys: an ancient cult, an angelic archenemy, and the corrupting consequences of the demonic entity empowering him.

All this and more, gorgeously rendered and painstakingly assembled in the first of a series of absolute collected editions

Collects DARKNESS #1-18, TALES OF THE DARKNESS #1-4 & 1/2, DARKNESS: PRELUDE #1, WITCHBLADE #10, #18 & 19

THE LUDOCRATS TP

WRITERS: KIERON GILLEN & JIM ROSSIGNOL

ARTISTS: JEFF STOKELY & TAMRA BONVILLAIN

COVER: JEFF STOKELY

NOVEMBER 18 / 152 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

The Ludocrats! The aristocrats of ludicrous! Defending reality from the encroaching forces of boredom while having a nice time. KIERON GILLEN (DIE, THE WICKED + THE DIVINE) and JIM ROSSIGNOL (Sir, You Are Being Hunted) write! JEFF STOKELY (The Spire) draws! TAMRA BONVILLAIN (Once & Future) colors! CLAYTON COWLES (Every excellent comic) letters! The universe screams in pleasure, writhing, finally satisfied, complete, joyous!

COLLECTS THE LUDOCRATS #1-5

A MAN AMONG YE, VOL. 1, TP

WRITER: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

ARTIST / COVER: CRAIG CERMAK

NOVEMBER 11 / 128 PAGES / FC / T+ / $14.99

High adventure on the high seas in the waning days of piracy, when men were men, and the best pirates were…women? Writer STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (Butcher of Paris, Descendent) and artist CRAIG CERMAK (Red Team, Voltron) bring to life the tale of Anne Bonny and Mary Read as they hoist the skull and crossbones, draw cutlasses, and seek a treasure that will make them legends. In an era where sailing with women was thought to be bad luck, Anne and Mary might just be the only women capable of saving the pirates' way of life.

Collects A MAN AMONG YE #1-4

MIRKA ANDOLFO'S MERCY: THE FAIR LADY, THE FROST, AND THE FIEND TP

WRITER / ARTIST: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER: ARTGERM

DECEMBER 2 / 192 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Washington State, late nineteenth century. During the frenzied historical era commonly known as the Klondike Gold Rush, a mysterious woman arrives in Woodsburgh, a small mining town close to the Canadian border.

Meanwhile, the streets and surroundings of Woodsburgh are flooded in blood: a heinous creature is killing incautious citizens. What's the connection, if any, between this disturbing presence and the ivory-skinned stranger?

MERCY is a bestselling goth-inspired horror graphic novel by acclaimed creator MIRKA ANDOLFO (UNNATURAL) and is perfect for fans of Penny Dreadful, Crimson Peak, The Alienist, Parasol Protectorate, and Dark Shadows.

Collects MIRKA ANDOLFO'S MERCY #1-6

UNIVERSE!, VOL. 1 HC

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ALBERT MONTEYS

JANUARY 20 / 208 PAGES / FC / M / $29.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

9'25" x 6'93" landscape format

The Eisner-nominated series of self-contained, and somehow connected, sci-fi tales involving alien life, robot love, corporate greed, and travels through time, space, and perception.

Collects UNIVERSE! (digital edition) #1-5

GIDEON FALLS, VOL. 5: WICKED WORLDS TP

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER: ANDREA SORRENTINO & DAVE STEWART

NOVEMBER 25 / 120 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

After the mind-bending destruction of the Black Barn, our heroes find themselves spread across the Gideon Falls multiverse that it contained within! While Angie struggles to survive in a 1984 version, Clara is alone in an old West version, and Father Fred is a man out of place in the cyberpunk Gideon Falls. And where Norton landed is anyone's guess. And while these worlds all seem far apart, the Laughing Man is always closer than you think!

Collects GIDEON FALLS #22-26

LOW, VOL. 5: LIGHT BRINGS LIGHT TP

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER: GREG TOCCHINI & DAVE McCAIG

NOVEMBER 18 / 184 PAGES / FC / M / $19.99

The FINAL ARC of LOW! Salus rises. The Burnt Legion attacks. Stel Caine faces the greatest challenge to her hope yet: the rage of her daughter, the Helmswoman, Delia. It all ends here—lovingly rendered by the legendary art team of TOCCHINI and McCAIG!

Collects LOW #20-26

MOONSHINE, VOL. 4: THE ANGEL'S SHARE TP

WRITER: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ARTIST/ COVER: EDUARDO RISSO

NOVEMBER 25 / 120 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Lou Pirlo escaped the zombie-filled bayou of New Orleans only to land down on his luck in Cleveland—living in a shanty town known as "Kingsbury Run," which just happens to be where the very first serial killer in the US is hunting, and none other than the great Eliot Ness is on his trail. Meanwhile, Tempest has finagled her way into the heart of Lou's old gang in NYC, searching for her lost father, Hiram. Werewolves, G-Men, serial killers, mobsters…what more can you ask for?

Collects MOONSHINE #18-22

NOMEN OMEN, VOL. 2: WICKED GAME TP

WRITER: MARCO B. BUCCI

ARTIST / COVER: JACOPO CAMAGNI

NOVEMBER 25 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Becky's literal leap of faith unhinged the doors to a world of magic, a world that will force her to abandon her old life and embrace her legacy. After all, you may be born a witch, but there's no way you can properly use magic unless you study it. And as the "Magic Education of Becky Kumar" unfolds, the second story arc of MARCO B. BUCCI (Memento Mori) and JACOPO CAMAGNI's (Deadpool the Duck, Strikeforce) genre-bending saga ends with a shocking finale!

Collects NOMEN OMEN #6-10

NOVEMBER, VOL. IV HC

WRITER: MATT FRACTION

ARTIST / COVER: ELSA CHARRETIER

FEBRUARY 3, 2021 / 80 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

In a city where unseen and incomprehensible forces conspired to bring three strangers together over the course of one insane and violent night, daylight breaks and the fate of those strangers finally arrives. The conclusion to this noir quartet of graphic novellas by MATT FRACTION (SEX CRIMINALS, ADVENTUREMAN) and ELSA CHARRETIER (The Infinite Loop, Windhaven), with MATT HOLLINGSWORTH and KURT ANKENY.

REAVER, VOL. 2: THE GRIM AFTER TP

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTIST: NIKO HENRICHON

COVER: BECKY CLOONAN

NOVEMBER 4 / 112 PAGES / FC / M / $14.99

The continent of Madaras promised a new start for settlers…but 200 years after its discovery, the war rages on. Deep within this savage and untamed land, a darkness builds and must be stopped at all costs.

After his experience with the Devil's Half-Dozen, Essen Breaker is tired of violence. He's traveled to Haas Haaden, the city at the edge of the world, to escape it. But where Breaker goes, death follows…

Join writer JUSTIN JORDAN (THE STRANGE TALENT OF LUTHER STRODE) and artist NIKO HENRICHON (Pride of Baghdad) for a grim, dark fantasy comic for a post-Game of Thrones world. This is REAVER.

Collects REAVER #7-11

BIG GIRLS #4

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: JASON HOWARD

NOVEMBER 18 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

GIRL FIGHT! Then we discover why High Marshall Tannik is such a bad guy. Or is he?! Also, mistakes have consequences—Ember's, Gulliver's, Martin's…even yours!

BLACK MAGICK #16

WRITER: GREG RUCKA

ARTIST / COVER: NICOLA SCOTT

NOVEMBER 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"ASCENSION I," Conclusion

Rowan, Alex, and Detective Nicky Colt find themselves drawn into the same moment of crisis as the CEO seems poised to lose control of her corner of the Abyss. As tragedies loom on every front, Rowan must decide if she will allow things to run their course and have the lives of those she cares for come to their tragic ends—including her own—or, by her will, change the reality that is rising around her.

BOMB QUEEN: TRUMP CARD #3 (of 4)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVERS A & B: JIMMIE ROBINSON

NOVEMBER 4 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"NO QUEEF PRO QUO"

Bomb Queen lands in the crossfire when secrets are revealed about her presidential campaign, which forces her into a position nobody would ever believe—Bomb Queen DEFENDING a superhero!

CHU #5

WRITER: JOHN LAYMAN

ARTIST / COVER: DAN BOULTWOOD

NOVEMBER 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE FIRST COURSE," CONCLUSION

Cop vs. crook. Cibopath vs. Cibopars. Tony Chu vs. Saffron Chu. TO THE DEATH!!!

COFFIN BOUND #8

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST / COVER: DANI

NOVEMBER 4 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

OH NO! OH NO! OH OH NO!

Dear God. The worst has happened. How might we move on?

The end of our second story arc is upon us.

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #2 (of 12)

WRITER: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER A: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER B: JONBOY MEYERS

COVER C: LAURA BRAGA

NOVEMBER 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The Crisis Command, last survivors of the multiverse, are faced with an impossible task: avenging the death…of an idea! DOA is EMPATHY ITSELF, and while empathy withers and dies across the world, Originator uses her abilities to bring the John Doe back for 24 hours to reveal the name of his killer!

DEAD BODY ROAD: BAD BLOOD #6 (of 6)

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTISTS: BENJAMIN TIESMA & MAT LOPES

COVER: MATTEO SCALERA & MORENO DINISIO

NOVEMBER 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The last stand between Bree, Hunter, and Monk. Only one of them will walk away…

DECORUM #7

WRITER: JONATHAN HICKMAN

ARTIST / COVERS A & B: MIKE HUDDLESTON

NOVEMBER 25 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

There are many assassins in the known universe. This is the story of the most well-mannered one.

"Good manners is just being respectful of others. Whether you are paid to kill them or not, you should show respect for all people."

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #3

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: ANDREA SORRENTINO

NOVEMBER 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Mary never knew what "false flag" or "crisis actor" meant, until her son was murdered in a mass shooting, and the threats and accusations began. But as her reality starts to bend around her, it's the job of the Department of Truth to keep these dark conspiracies from coming true…at any cost. JAMES TYNION IV (Batman) & MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) continue their breakout thriller.

DIE #15

WRITER: KIERON GILLEN

ARTIST/ COVER: STEPHANIE HANS

COVER B: BILL SIENKIEWICZ

NOVEMBER 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE GREAT GAME," Part Five

The Great Game ends. The board is flipped. The pieces go to pieces. Can anyone play on?

EXCELLENCE #11

WRITER: BRANDON THOMAS

ARTISTS / COVER: KHARY RANDOLPH & EMILIO LOPEZ

NOVEMBER 11 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The Four Walls of the Aegis states that the use of magic by females is not allowed. Why the hell are they so scared?

FAMILY TREE #10

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTISTS / COVER: PHIL HESTER, ERIC GAPSTUR & RYAN CODY

NOVEMBER 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

"FOREST," Part Two

As post-Tree Plague tensions rise, families are divided in both the past and the present. With humanity at a new crossroads, The Hayes discover which new friends and foes are left standing.

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #5

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATT WILSON

NOVEMBER 4 / 28 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Owen and Kellie Johnson's weekly dinner date is ruined! The Dragon's Claw desires Owen's Fire Power, and they won't take no for an answer!

GETTING IT TOGETHER #2 (of 4)

WRITERS: SINA GRACE & OMAR SPAHI

ARTISTS: JENNY D. FINE & MX. STRUBLE

COVER: JENNY D. FINE

NOVEMBER 11 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

Is it really possible to be friends with your ex? Sam and Lauren try to work things out while Jack dives deeper into dating apps, which brings more surprises from his past than he expected. Meanwhile, Lauren's band Nipslip gets an offer they simply can't refuse. You won't wanna miss this oversized, joyously melodramatic issue, including a bonus, Jack-centric side quest!

THE GODDAMNED: THE VIRGIN BRIDES #5 (of 5)

WRITER: JASON AARON

ARTIST / COVER: r.m.GUÉRA

NOVEMBER 11 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The shocking conclusion to another gut-wrenching tale of Biblical noir, set in the stark and vicious world from before the Flood. What a lovely day for a wedding.

ICE CREAM MAN #21

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTISTS / COVER A: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B: ANDREA SORRENTINO

NOVEMBER 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE BIG SWEET"

A candy-coated detective yarn with a sour center—told in a style that can best be described as "the French word for black," or "how I like my eggs."

INKBLOT #3

WRITERS: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

NOVEMBER 4 / 24 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

The cat befriends a sea monster, and the two venture into the realm of the Depths. Sorcerers have become seafolk, living peacefully in floating kingdoms upon the endless ocean. The peace ends with the arrival of an unlucky cat.

KILLADELPHIA #10

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST/COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

NOVEMBER 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"BURN BABY BURN," Part Four

The second arc of the critically acclaimed series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN, comes the next thrilling chapter in this bestselling vampire saga!

Jupiter puts a chilling new plan into action to advance their vampire legion, and it may mean doom for our hero Jimmy Sangster. Meanwhile, Abigail takes greater measures to ensure that the city of Philadelphia burns in chaos and mayhem.

LOST SOLDIERS #4 (of 5)

WRITER: ALEŠ KOT

ARTISTS: LUCA CASALANGUIDA & HEATHER MOORE

COVER: LUCA CASALANGUIDA & HEATHER MOORE

NOVEMBER 4 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Hamburger Hill.

THE MARKED #9

WRITER: BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTISTS: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

COVERS A-C: BRIAN HABERLIN

NOVEMBER 11 /32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"SOMETHING WICKED…" Part Two

Strange and mythic creatures are appearing in our reality, causing chaos. But why is it happening, and how do we stop it? Join The Marked and the cast of ARIA in this truly magical crossover!

This issue will have three covers. Cover C is a virgin variant of Cover A.

NAILBITER RETURNS #7

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTISTS / COVER: MIKE HENDERSON & ADAM GUZOWSKI

NOVEMBER 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

It's raining blood in Buckaroo, Oregon. The dead serial killers have returned from their graves. There are monsters in the woods. But can you believe your eyes? Alice questions it all as she is dragged behind the curtain to learn the secrets of her father, the Nailbiter.

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #29

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

NOVEMBER 11 / 28 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

The time has come: Dakuul leads the Ghozan Legion as they invade Earth! Nathan Cole returns home to learn that we are in no way prepared for such a thing. Chaos ensues!

PRETTY VIOLENT #11

WRITERS: DEREK HUNTER & JASON YOUNG

ARTIST / COVER: DEREK HUNTER

NOVEMBER 4 / 24 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The war is over. The only thing left to do is to figure out who won. Find out in this climactic final chapter!

RAT QUEENS #23 (RES)

WRITER: RYAN FERRIER

ARTISTS: MORITAT & CASEY SILVER

COVER: PRISCILLA PETRAITES & MARCO LESKO

NOVEMBER 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Titans, parasites, werewolves, oh my! In the absence of gods, Palisade has become a Pandora's box of the absolutely weird and definitely not wonderful. As Hannah struggles to level-up her black magic skills, the Queens face a foe unlike ever before…the undiscovered soul of Palisade itself!

REDNECK #30

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTIST/COVER: LISANDRO ESTHERREN & DEE CUNNIFFE

NOVEMBER 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"TALL TALES," Part Six

How the West was won! The first families have arrived in Texas, but what does this new territory hold for the Bowman family? TALL TALES ends here!

SAVAGE DRAGON #254

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

NOVEMBER 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE VICIOUS CIRCLE TRIUMPHANT"

Malcolm Dragon is overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the newly assembled and fully operational Vicious Circle, and a dark cloud falls over the city of Toronto. Meanwhile, Paul Dragon tries to put together the pieces of his shattered past. Comes with our highest possible recommendation.

SEA OF STARS #9

WRITERS: JASON AARON & DENNIS HALLUM

ARTISTS / COVER: STEPHEN GREEN & RICO RENZI

NOVEMBER 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

"THE PEOPLE OF THE BROKEN MOON," Part Four

The Zzaztek natives of the wild heavens are searching desperately for their missing god. The space trucker Gil is searching for his son while clinging to his remaining sanity. And young Kadyn is searching for answers to his mysterious and increasingly self-destructive power in the darkest depths of space.

THE SCUMBAG #2

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREW ROBINSON & MORENO DINISIO

COVER B: MATTEO SCALERA

NOVEMBER 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"JAZZ APPLE ARMAGEDDON," Part Two

The Central Authority meets Ernie's demands to help save the world, and he meets his new partner Sister Mary. Together, they uncover a terrible plot by the terrorist group Scorpionus. Will Agent Scumbag help stop them or join for a bump in pay?

SPAWN #312

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

COVER C: CARLO BARBERI

NOVEMBER 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

"CULT OF OMEGA," Part Two of Three

Spawn needs help and the only hero who can be of use is another SPAWN. In this case that is the JIM DOWNING Spawn. The man who once wore the same symbiote costume as Al Simmons himself!

Together they invade an island that is home to the newest threat to humanity… the villainous OMEGA SPAWN.

TODD McFARLANE and CARLO BARBERI continue their twisted tale of SPAWN vs. OMEGA SPAWN!

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #3

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTISTS: RAMÓN K PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER

COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

NOVEMBER 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

After witnessing what happens to rule breakers in Stillwater, Daniel must come to terms with what it really means to live forever. And what exactly is a deathday?

TARTARUS #7

WRITER: JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREW KRAHNKE

COVER B: TAURIN CLARKE

NOVEMBER 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

"A PRISON IN PARADISE"

Trapped together in an alien paradise, will Surka and Hisa destroy the peace or each other?

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #6

WRITER: CHRIS CONDON

ARTIST / COVER: JACOB PHILLIPS

NOVEMBER 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"A BROTHER'S CONSCIENCE," Part Five

The "A BROTHER'S CONSCIENCE" storyline ENDS here! Broken, Randy takes "justice" into his own hands.

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #10

WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE

ARTISTS: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B: ANDREA SORRENTINO

NOVEMBER 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"UNITY," Part Four

Many truths are revealed, and new threats emerge as our team investigates the second Zone of the changed America—what is the true meaning of Unity?

UNEARTH #10

WRITERS: CULLEN BUNN & KYLE STRAHM

ARTIST / COVER: BALDEMAR RIVAS

NOVEMBER 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

FINAL ISSUE! In the conclusion to the Kyle Strahm, Cullen Bunn & Baldemar Rivas horror epic, questions are answered beneath the waters of the cultist compound. Frankie must escape from deranged cultists, the minions of The Creature, and the ghosts of her past. Has she prevented a second Awakening? Or has she ensured it?

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #2

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER D: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

COVER E: ARTHUR ADAMS & DAVE MCCAIG

NOVEMBER 4 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Rick heads to Atlanta in hopes of finding his wife and son, only to face an entire city overrun by walkers! This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #3

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER D: ARTHUR ADAMS & DAVE McCAIG

NOVEMBER 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

After reuniting with his family, Rick is welcomed into camp by his fellow survivors: Andrea, Dale, and…Shane.

