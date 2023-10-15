Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, NYCC | Tagged: kid cudi, kyle higgins, massive-verse, Moon Man

Kid Cudi's Moon Man Comic With Kyle Higgins, Marco Locati & Igor Monti

Musician and fashion designer Kid Cudi is launching a new comic book series, Moon Man, as part of the Kyle Higgins' Massive-Verse

Yesterday Entertainment Weekly ran an "exclusive" story that Bleeding Cool ran last week, (and Popverse, so Graeme McMillan is on the other side of having that happen for a change) about the musician and fashion designer Kid Cudi launching a new comic book series, Moon Man, as part of the Kyle Higgins' Massive-Verse being published through Image Comics, co-written with Higgins and drawn by Marco Locati and Igor Monti, lettered by Otsmane-Elhaou.. But they did have watermarked covers, I suppose, so we'll give them that…

Co-written by Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black), with art by Marco Locati and Igor Monti, Moon Man tells the story of astronaut Ramon Townsend, who becomes a celebrity after saving his crew from a near-disastrous moon mission. But certain moments during that mission weren't captured by cameras, and they will change Ramon into something the world has never seen before. "This might be one of the top three coolest things I've ever been a part of," said Mescudi at the event. "This story is something that took a lot of love from everyone involved. I promise you this comic will be unlike anything you've read before. To each and every person that picks up a copy and shows support in January — I love you more than you can imagine."

Higgins compares Moon Man to Alan Moore's classic comic Miracleman, which explored the effects a superhero might have on the real world. With his popular series Radiant Black and the whole "Massive-Verse" it has spawned, Higgins and his creative collective Black Market Narrative have been reimagining superhero comics for the modern era. Though it is not technically part of the Massive-Verse, Moon Man is the latest example. "What we specialize in and pride ourselves on is building very relatable, contemporary superheroes for the 2020s with great aesthetics and style that have something to say and push the boundaries of the medium," Higgins tells EW. "As Ramon's powers grow and he tries to change the world, readers will watch what that means and what happens as a result. This is very much our Miracleman for 2024." Mescudi's interest in comics dates back to his 2009 debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, which boasted cover art from legendary comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz. Moon Man reunites Mescudi with Sienkiewicz, who provided a variant cover for the series' debut issue along with other big artists like Rod Reis and Christian Ward.

Moon Man #1 will be publishing by Image Comics on the 31st of January, 2024.

