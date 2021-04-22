Kindred's Role In Spider-Man's Sinister War, Confirmed

Bleeding Cool combined the announcement yesterday of July's Spider-Man event, Sinister War, with reading the end of yesterday's Amazing Spider-Man #64, to note that it appeared that Kindred, the Hell version of Harry Osborn that struggled its way from the pits to enact vengeance on Peter Parker, his friends and family, might be behind it all.

Today's Marvel Comics' July 2021 solicitations seem to underline that… as well as two issues of Sinister War and two issues of Amazing Spider-Man in the same month. And giving us the line "Two of the most deadly villain teams are fighting both Spidey and each other, but what is Kindred's role in all this?"

Somebody is whispering in all their ears… and Marvel Comics will be playing out the results through July and August.

SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4)

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK! AND THE SINISTER WAR HAS BEGUN!

Ock's got a new Sinister Six and if you think he's thought big in the past, think again. What Ock DOESN'T know is that the VULTURE has a sextet of his own: THE SAVAGE SIX! It's an all-out WAR between two of the greatest villains in the Marvel Universe, and the only person they hate more than each other is SPIDER-MAN! Spidey's in deep trouble with the toughest battle that he's ever faced. Nick Spencer and Mark Bagley team up for this epic Spider-Man story guaranteed to shock readers everywhere!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SINISTER WAR #2 (OF 4)

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Spidey's classic problem has been multiplied by two and you don't even know the HALF of it. Twelve of Spidey's greatest villains are out for blood: Spider-Man's and each other's! Ock and Vulture make their big plays this issue that are going to shake up NYC in ways you didn't think were possible!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70

NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

SINISTER WAR PRELUDE!

The Sinister War turns Spidey's life upside-down, but the fact that KING'S RANSOM and CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY already did that, might give you an idea of how hard this is going to be for Peter Parker.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71

NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

SINISTER WAR CONTINUES!

Two of the most deadly villain teams are fighting both Spidey and each other, but what is Kindred's role in all this?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99