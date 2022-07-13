Kings of Nowhere Volume 2 Coming to Comic Shops Next March

Dark Horse Books has announced plans to publish Kings of Nowhere Volume 2 by Soroush Barazesh next year, with the 200-page black-and-white graphic novel set to hit comic stores and bookstores in March. Following up on the release of the first volume of the comic, which originally launched on Kickstarter in 2019, Kings of Nowhere Volume 2 will cost you $19.99, which is less than half the price of a single poster, not bad in this economy with its ongoing inflation problem.

Check out the press release below for more details.

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (July 13, 2022)— Artist and writer Soroush Barazesh (aka Koteri Ink)'s series Kings of Nowhere continues with Volume 2! The second volume features black and white interiors and more than 200 pages of mystery, intensity, and action. In the northern city of T'Karanto, rival gang disputes are at an all-time high. A mechanic named Kyoshi and his grandson Dante stay vigilant amid increased crime, but their strength is wavering. A monthly payment to a local gang for protection provides some ease, but the fees keep climbing. When a customer, a beastie, walks in on a violent shakedown, he gives the thugs a swift beating. However, his impulsive actions just put the largest gang target on his back—and it's the Kiyoshis who are caught in the middle! Dante steps in to protect what life and family he has left, but what can an 11-year-old kid do against ruthless criminals? As bad decisions pile up, with each choice proving worse than the last, tragedy lands in the spotlight as two unlikely characters are brought together. The Kings of Nowhere Volume 2 paperback will be available at comic stores March 15, 2023 and in bookstores March 28, 2023. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Kings of Nowhere Volume 2 will retail for $19.99.