Kismet, the First Muslim Superhero Becomes a Cover Star, at Auction

In a 2014 article about Kismet, Man of Fate, a character that first appeared in Bomber Comics #1 in 1944, scholar A. David Lewis (who has also continued Kismet in recent times) noted, "Kismet, however, bears recognizing and reclaiming, not only for the fact of his being Muslim but also for the uncommon subtlety of his character in a time of ham-fisted, gimmick-dependent heroes. Whereas other do-gooders had only a vague or passing rationale for their escapades, Kismet was situated right in the heart of '40s Europe, fighting Nazi forces in their many forms. From Southern France to the Czech Underground, to the German Bavarian Alps, Kismet journeyed to wherever his Mission expressed itself." After his debut in Bomber Comics #1, Kismet became the cover star for the first time, alongside Wonder Boy on Bomber Comics #3. There is a Bomber Comics #3 (Elliot, 1944) Condition: GD- up for auction at this afternoon's session of the 2022 May 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122219 coming up from Heritage Auctions.

Bomber Comics was launched featuring Kismet and Wonder Boy, among others, by a now-obscure company called Elliot Publications in 1944. Elliot is perhaps best known as the publisher who, in 1941, helped Albert Lewis Kanter launch the Classics Illustrated title before he split his Gilberton Company, Inc off into its own entity. The same year, Elliot became embroiled in a legal conflict with rival comics publisher Fawcett over Elliott obtaining second-hand copies of Wow Comics #2, packaging them with other material, and reselling that package under a new cover using the title Double Comics. In addition to Bomber Comics, Elliot published another short-lived series Spitfire Comics in 1944.

Kismet is believed to be the creation of writer/editor Ruth Roche (under the pseudonym Omar Tahan) and artists that may have included Chuck Winter, Paul Cooper, and inker Alex Blum, or Henry C. Kiefer and Matt Baker. Roche was a writer for the Eisner-Iger studio who worked on Phantom Lady, Senorita Rio, and Sheena, among numerous other comic features. She eventually became Iger's associate editor and business partner. Roche is listed as the editor of Bomber Comics (under the pseudonym Rod Roche).

Unfortunately, Elliot's foray into comic book publishing was short-lived. Kismet was again featured on the cover of Bomber Comics #4, but that was the final issue of the title. Nevertheless, Kismet's brief adventures during 1944-1945 are a vastly underrated moment from the Golden Age of comics, there is an affordable copy of his first cover feature on Bomber Comics #3 (Elliot, 1944) Condition: GD- up for auction at this afternoon's session of the 2022 May 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122219 coming up from Heritage Auctions.