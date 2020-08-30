A Kiss Is More Than Just A Kiss – The Daily LITG, 30th August 2020

As Marvel Boy and Hercules kiss in this week's Guardians Of The Galaxy, the world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Pokemon GO, Supernatural, Doctor Who, Marvel or McFarlane. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Pokemon and the ten most-read stories yesterday…

ICYMI: five more you may prefer.

The world was shaken by the news of Chadwick Boseman passing.

Justice Society – what was happening one year ago.

Justice League beat Doomsday Clock to bringing back the Justice Society.

What's happening today

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline. But we have an actual comic convention in the microstate surrounded by Italy, San Marino, not subject to any such social distancing laws…

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Robert Crumb, creator of Zap Comix.

creator of Zap Comix. Jack C. Harris, editor, writer, co-creator of The Ray and Annex.

editor, writer, co-creator of The Ray and Annex. Ken Bruzenak, comics letterer.

comics letterer. Rickey Shanklin , creator of Blood of the Innocent.

, creator of Blood of the Innocent. Craig Boldman, writer for Archie Comics.

writer for Archie Comics. Sean Von Gorman, artist on Toe Tag Riot, Pawn Shop, Liberator.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Supernatural, Pokemon, almost-Italian comic cons, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.