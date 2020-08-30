A Kiss Is More Than Just A Kiss – The Daily LITG, 30th August 2020

As Marvel Boy and Hercules kiss in this week's Guardians Of The Galaxy, the world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Pokemon GO, Supernatural, Doctor Who, Marvel or McFarlane. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Pokemon and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Mad Men: Welcome to the Longest Twilight Zone Episode Ever Made
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- Marvel Boy and Hercules Are An Item Now – Guardians Of The Galaxy #6
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
- Full A Mega Discovery Special Research Questline For Pokémon GO
- Doctor Who: In Praise of Peter Capaldi- The Meta Doctor We Needed
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Cyborg and Arkham Origins Get Glams
- Arrow: The CW's Arrowverse Never Needed Batman- It Had Oliver Queen
- WWE Smackdown – USPS Budget Cuts Come to the Firefly Funhouse
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
The world was shaken by the news of Chadwick Boseman passing.
- Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Passes Away at 43
- Mark Millar's Plans For Jupiter's Legacy 3, Prodigy 2 and John Romita
- Boom Studios Really Wants Mega Man to be the New Power Rangers
- Alice Cooper and Neil Gaiman "Fiddling Around With Something"
- Free TARDIS in South-West London – Any Takers?
Justice Society – what was happening one year ago.
Justice League beat Doomsday Clock to bringing back the Justice Society.
- Sorry Doomsday Clock, Justice League #30 Got There First – and Damian Wayne Joins (Spoilers)
- "Better Call Saul" Season 5: Bob Odenkirk – "It's Going to Blow Your Mind"
- Justice League Theatrical Cut Was So Bad It Made Zack Snyder's Cinematographer Cry
- When Black Panther's Costume Was Redesigned at Marvel to Placate Racists
- Could This Star Wars Theory About Emperor Palpatine Be True?
- The Starjammers Arrive in Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson and Rod Reis' New Mutants #1 #DawnOfX
- Naomi Arrives Early to Meet the Rest of the DC Universe, Today (Spoilers)
- Miles Morales Gets a Doppelganger in Absolute Carnage? (Spoilers)
- Is Jericho Playing Both Sides in Year Of The Villain? Or Did DC Make a Boo-Boo?
- Dude Thor Brings the Thunder and Cheese Whiz with S.H. Figuarts Figure
- DC's Legion Skin Colour Change Between Original and Reprinted Superman #14, Out Today
- LATE: DC Comics Cancels Orders For Shazam! #9, #10 and #11
- Jim Lee's Art from Legion of Superheroes, the Answer to Amazon Rainforest Fires and Jeffrey Epstein?
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline. But we have an actual comic convention in the microstate surrounded by Italy, San Marino, not subject to any such social distancing laws…
- San Marino Comics Festival 2020, Centro Storico, Piazzale "Lo Stradone", San Marino including cosplay contest.
- Comic Con Uruguay – Online – YouTube channel here. pm BST onwards
- Kapow! Goes HalfCut Comic Con, online
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Robert Crumb, creator of Zap Comix.
- Jack C. Harris, editor, writer, co-creator of The Ray and Annex.
- Ken Bruzenak, comics letterer.
- Rickey Shanklin, creator of Blood of the Innocent.
- Craig Boldman, writer for Archie Comics.
- Sean Von Gorman, artist on Toe Tag Riot, Pawn Shop, Liberator.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about Supernatural, Pokemon, almost-Italian comic cons, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.