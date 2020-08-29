McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Cyborg and Arkham Origins Get Glams

McFarlane Toys has been pretty busy lately with their new DC Multiverse figure line. We have already seen two waves get pre-orders this week one and now we get full descriptions and glam of another wave. This wave includes the animated version Cyborg from the beloved animated series Teen Titans. We will also be getting two characters from one of the Arkham video games Batman: Arkham Origins with Batman and Deathstroke. Each figure will stand 7" tall, will be highly detailed, and fully articulated. Cyborg will get a special Boom-Cannon swappable arm piece, Deathstroke gets his katana, and Batman gets his usual batarang and grapples gun. McFarlane Toys did tease that Deathstroke will have a variant version but no idea what it will look like so Batman fans, keep your eyes peeled for him.

Batman seems to be the designated hitter in the DC Multiverse wave but he is such a prominent character and has so many properties. Deathstroke is super badass in this wave and he is on my list to add to my collection that is for sure. The Teen Titans version of Cyborg was a pleasant surprise and an interesting route for the figure line. I am curious is this means we will start to see other animated Titans come to life after all this time. The DC Multiverse 7″ Scale Teen Titans and Batman: Arkham Origins figures from McFarlane Toys will most like be priced at the usual $19.99. A release date and pre-orders links are not live just yet but fans will be able to find other upcoming DC Multiverse figures here. Check out all the images and official description straight from McFarlane Toys below.

Teen Titans Animated Series – Cyborg – Half robot, Vic Stone is a high-tech genius and valued member of Robin's Teen Titans team. Cyborg not only designs and engineers T-vehicles and excels at video games, but he's also a great cook–specializing in spaghetti and burgers!

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Wide range of characters and fan favorites perfect for DC fans of all ages

Each figure comes with a base and with various character specific accessories

Figures are showcased in DC themed window box packaging

Batman: Arkham Knight – Batman – As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority. He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice!

BATMAN figure based on the video game Batman: Arkham City

BATMAN accessories include sword Remote Electric Charge, Remote Control Batarang, and base

Included collectible art card with BATMAN from Batman: Arkham City artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional Gaming Figures! DEATHSTROKE Batman: Arkham Origins, Batman Arkham Asylum& Batman: The Joker Arkham Asylum. Figures sold separately

Batman: Arkham Origins – Deathstroke – Slade Wilson was the army's top operative when he underwent experiments that turned him into a super-soldier with enhanced strength, stamina, and regenerative powers. When he was dishonorably discharged, he became the world's deadliest mercenary known as Deathstroke. A master of martial arts and an expert marksman, Deathstroke is a threat to even the most powerful Superheroes.

DEATHSTROKE figure based on the video game Batman: Arkham Origins

DEATHSTROKE accessories include a katana and base

Included collectible art card with DEATHSTROKE from Batman: Arkham Origins artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional Gaming Figures! Batman: Arkham Knight, Batman Arkham Asylum & The Joker: Batman Arkham Asylum. Figures sold separately