Arrow: The CW's Arrowverse Never Needed Batman- It Had Oliver Queen

That's right, a "hot take" coming up that will surely elicit a response, but all of The CW's Arrowverse shows have been hovering around the idea of Bruce Wayne/Batman appearing in the main universe proper (not including Kevin Conroy's turn during "Crisis" or Iain Glen's Bruce Wayne in now side-earth series Titans). So why the fascination? Because from the very beginning (during a time when maybe they weren't so confident the series would work), they already had a "Batman" in their universe. What am I talking about? Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen. They made this version of Oliver more akin to Bruce Wayne than any former or comic iterations. So here's the case I'm making for Starling City/Star City's very own "dark knight," Green Arrow.

I'll be avoiding spoilers and will be concentrating heavily on the early seasons of Arrow for this… mostly because once Oliver compiled "Team Arrow," it sort of morphed into more of an ensemble/"super team" series. But before that? Everything was coming up Gotham.

Billionaire vigilante who covers his detective exploits with partying and shenanigans? Check!

A close friend/confidante/employee who aids and abets his nighttime activities? Check!

The tragic death of parent/parents/friend/friends/loved one/loved ones who inspire vengeance? Check!

Dedicated to getting to the heart of organized crime and tear it all down? Check!

Has a terrible city that resents him even as he devotes himself to personally making it better? Check!

Has access to amazing gadgets and someone who continually supplies them? Check! Check! Check! Check!

Dark, brooding "loner" persona when all he really needs is a hug? Check! Check!

Disappeared and spent years training to return to the city all jacked and badass in order to take down the bad guys who infest the city and kick their asses as a costumed vigilante, striking fear into criminals' hearts? Really?

Gradually, Arrow morphed into its own show but it started out as and derived its personality and style from Bruce Wayne's Batman story (and some nods to nod to Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" films). Once again: a dark, gritty tale about a rich playboy vigilante fighting corruption and trying to make his city a better place. Was I talking about Oliver Queen or Bruce Wayne just then? Exactly.