Kodansha Launches Rent A (Really Shy) Girlfriend in November Solicits

Kodansha is the largest Japanese publishing company and produces the manga magazines Nakayoshi, Afternoon, Evening, Weekly Shōnen Magazine, and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine, as well as more literary magazines Gunzō, Shūkan Gendai, and the Japanese dictionary Nihongo Daijiten. Kodansha USA translated many of these serialised titles for the North American market, from both Kodansha Comics and their Vertical Comics imprint, and in November 2021 solicitations, lead with the first volume of Rent A Girlfriend spinoff, Rent A (Really Shy) Girlfriend by Reiji Miyajima and Yuke Kinami.

RENT A REALLY SHY GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212066

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A) Yuke Kinami

The official spinoff manga of Rent-A-Girlfriend features fan-favorite Sumi, the shy girl longing to come out of her shell. Sumi Sakurasawa is shy. Even simple things, like going for a donut with someone or calling out to a stranger that they've dropped something, paralyze her with fear. Her strategy? Become a "rent-a-girlfriend" and make some cash while she practices her people skills! But raising the stakes even higher might not be the foolproof solution she thought it was. And even worse, to keep the gig, she needs five-star reviews, and that means no freezing up or freaking out on a date. How is that even possible?!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 12.99

BATTLE ANGEL ALITA GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212050

(W) Yukito Kishiro (A / CA) Yukito Kishiro

Own the manga thrill ride that changed global comics and inspired the James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez's cyberpunk action film Alita: Battle Angel! This new paperback edition features an updated translation in six affordable, 300-page volumes. Contains chapters 18-25 of Battle Angel Alita.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 12.99

BLUE PERIOD GN VOL 05 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212051

(W) Tsubasa Yamaguchi (A / CA) Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Yatora studies hard and gets good grades, and he parties hard, staying out late drinking and watching soccer with his friends. He checks all the boxes he needs to be the perfect high school student. But it all starts to feel empty, and he begins to wonder what part of his life expresses who he is… or even if he has a unique voice at all. Then he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 12.99

BOYS RUN THE RIOT GN VOL 04 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212052

(W) Keito Gaku (A) Keito Gaku

High schooler Ryo knows he's transgender. But he doesn't have anyone to confide in about the confusion he feels. He can't tell his best friend, who he's secretly got a crush on, and he can't tell his mom, who's constantly asking why Ryo is always "dressing like a boy." One day, while out shopping, Ryo sees an unexpected sight: Jin. The kid who looked so tough in class is shopping for the same clothes that Ryo loves. And Jin offers Ryo a proposal: to start their own brand and create apparel to help everyone feel comfortable in their skin. At last, Ryo has someone he can open up to-and the journey ahead might finally give him a way to express himself to everyone else.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 12.99

CARDCAPTOR SAKURA COLL ED HC VOL 09 (OF 9) (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212053

(W) Clamp (A / CA) Clamp

Final Volume! Cardcaptor Sakura brought a generation of readers to manga, and now it's back in a definitive collector's edition! Cardcaptor Sakura is one of the all-time classics of the magical girl genre, and the Collector's Edition will be the definitive version of the story, for both long-time fans and readers new to the story. The adventures of the plucky Sakura Kinomoto are as adorably thrilling as ever, as she tracks down the magical Clow Cards and plunges headlong into a world of sorcery beyond anything she could've imagined.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 29.99

CELLS AT WORK COMP BOX SET

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212054

(W) Akane Shimizu (A / CA) Akane Shimizu

Welcome to the complete tour of the inside of a human body! This deluxe box set includes all six volumes of the fan-favorite manga series all about what's happening inside you right now. Hailed by doctors and educators as well as fans for its fun and accurate depictions, the series has also spawned a popular anime. This deluxe box also includes an exclusive 60-page bonus book with the pilot manga, an author interview, and concept sketches, available nowhere else!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 77.94

DRIFTING DRAGONS GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212055

(W) Taku Kuwabara (A / CA) Taku Kuwabara

Take to the skies with the scrappy crew of the airship Quin Zaza, as they hunt the fantastical giants that rule their world – dragons! The daily routine aboard an airborne draking vessel springs to vivid life in this exquisitely crafted tale in the tradition of the lush, transporting fantasy of Hayao Miyazaki. Part travelogue, part imaginary cookbook, and part otherworldly slice of life, Drifting Dragons tells the stories of the Quin Zaza and the colorful band of misfits that makes up her crew.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 12.99

FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212056

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Atsuo Ueda

A wizard's job is never done! Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the "100 Years Quest" – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy… and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 10.99

FAIRY TAIL BOX SET VOL 05 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212057

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Atsuo Ueda

Your instant Fairy Tail manga collection! Stylish box includes Volumes 44 through 53 – ten volumes! – of the magical shonen adventure that became an anime megahit,

plus an exclusive bonus sticker sheet.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 109.9

GLEIPNIR GN VOL 10 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212058

(W) Sun Takeda (A / CA) Sun Takeda

Shuichi Kagaya an ordinary high school kid in a boring little town. But when a beautiful classmate is caught in a warehouse fire, he discovers a mysterious power: He can transform into a furry dog with an oversized revolver and a zipper down his back. He saves the girl's life, sharing his secret with her. But she's searching for the sister who killed her family, and she doesn't care how degrading it gets: She will use Shuichi to accomplish her mission…

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 12.99

HERO LIFE OF SELF PROCLAIMED MEDIOCRE DEMON GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212059

(W) Shiroichi Amaui (A) Konekoneko

He may look like nothing but a country boy, but Chrono Alcon is actually one of the most powerful demons the world has ever seen! All he's interested in is attending school like any other kid, but when the Demon King finds out about Chrono's power, he'll have to spend his days studying, and his nights in the dungeons, fighting monsters…?! The hit fantasy adventure manga comes to print, perfect for fans of Goblin Slayer, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 12.99

HITORIJIME MY HERO GN VOL 11 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212060

(W) Memeko Arii (A / CA) Memeko Arii

A yaoi romance between a good boy who didn't know he was waiting for a hero, and a bad boy who comes to his rescue! Masahiro Setagawa doesn't believe in heroes, but wishes he could: He's found himself in a gang of small-time street bullies who use him to run errands. But when high school teacher (and scourge of the streets) Kousuke Ohshiba comes to his rescue, he finds he may need to start believing after all… and as their relationship deepens, he realizes a hero might be just what he was looking for this whole time.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 12.99

IN SPECTRE GN VOL 14

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212061

(W) Kyo Shirodaira (A / CA) Chasiba Katase

Both touched by spirits called yokai, Kotoko and Kuro have gained unique superhuman powers. But to gain her powers Kotoko has given up an eye and a leg, and Kuro's personal life is in shambles. So when Kotoko suggests they team up to deal with renegades from the spirit world, Kuro doesn't have many other choices, but Kotoko might just have a few ulterior motives.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 10.99

LIVING ROOM MATSUNAGA SAN GN VOL 08 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212062

(W) Keiko Iwashita (A) Keiko Iwashita

After her parents leave to care for her ailing grandmother, high schooler Miko "Meeko" Sonoda moves into her uncle's boarding house. There, she meets its rather unusual residents, including the oldest of the bunch: the grumpy mother hen Matsunaga-san. With the help of her housemates, Meeko begins to adjust to her new life away from her parents, but Meeko soon learns that no matter how far away from home she is, she's still a young girl at heart – especially when she finds herself falling for Matsunaga-san.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 12.99

MAGUS OF LIBRARY GN VOL 05 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212063

(W) Mitsu Izumi (A / CA) Mitsu Izumi

The Great Library is the center of learning in the world, and its librarians are capable of magnificent feats of magic! In a small village far from the Library, a poor little elf boy struggles against bullies who call him "knife-ears." His only solace: the books he sneaks out of the village's tiny branch library, in which he's not allowed. When a librarian from the Great Library arrives, he's dazzled by her knowledge and glamour. Their meeting will change his life and begin the adventure he's always dreamed of having!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 12.99

NORAGAMI STRAY GOD GN VOL 23 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212064

(W) Adachitoka (A / CA) Adachitoka

Yato is a homeless god. He doesn't even have a shrine, not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals, he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams. Of course, he can't afford to be picky, so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs, from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcoe bullies at school.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 10.99

REAL ACCOUNT GN 15 – 17 OMNIBUS (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212065

(W) Okushou (A / CA) Shizumu Watanabe

After the death of their parents, Ataru Kashiwagi and his younger sister, Yuri, depend on each other. Ataru works hard at high school and his job, and spends his leisure time on a social media site: Real Account. Eventually, he hits 1,500 followers, but he sometimes wonders how much they really care about him. One night, the screen ominously begins to glitch, only displaying: The Game Will Now Begin. In the blink of an eye, Ataru finds himself transported into Real Account's loading screen – except now it's a 3-D lobby! Before them stands Marble, the smiley-faced announcer. With a sinister cheerfulness, Marble says, "If you die in here, you die out there…and so do all your followers!"

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 24.99

SACHIS MONSTROUS APPETITE VOL 05 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212067

(W) Chomoran (A) Chomoran

Makie's a boy in love with his tall, older classmate Sachi. As a sign of his affection, he makes Sachi a special lunch every day. Sachi loves Makie, too, but she has a secret: she's actually a shapeshifting monster called a watari, and she was drawn to Makie because he smells delicious! But it's not just Sachi who's drawn to Makie's scent, and soon, he realizes the entire monster world is after him. Fortunately, Sachi's a watari who eats watari, and she pledges to protect him. But how long can Makie survive, with Sachi's appetite the only thing between him and a monster's belly?

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 12.99

SAILOR MOON NAOKO TAKEUCHI COLLECTION VOL 02 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212068

(W) Naoko Takeuchi (A / CA) Naoko Takeuchi

A new edition of the Sailor Moon manga, for a new generation of fans! Teenager Usagi is not the best athlete, she's never gotten good grades, and, well, she's a bit of a crybaby. But when she meets a talking cat, she begins a journey that will teach her she has a well of great strength just beneath the surface and the heart to inspire and stand up for her friends as Sailor Moon! The original Sailor Moon in a new, affordable edition.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 12.99

SAYONARA FOOTBALL GN VOL 07 FAREWELL MY DEAR CRAMER (RES) (C

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212069

(W) Naoshi Arakawa (A) Naoshi Arakawa

Midori and Sumire are soccer stars at rival middle schools, destined to collide-one's a striker, the other a goalie. But the two girls end up in the same high school, with a lazy coach and a bizarre teammate, Nozomi, who brags that she's a genius but can't seem to stop kicking the ball into her own goal. To become champions, they'll have to get over their rivalry and work some magic on the field-not to mention the challenges of growing up.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 12.99

SUMMER WITH YOU GN VOL 02 (OF 2) (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212070

(W) Nagisa Furuya (A) Nagisa Furuya

Chiharu Saeki and Wataru Toda are two high school students who share a common hobby: They love to watch movies. After they meet, they become fast friends, until one day, when Chiharu confesses his love for Wataru. Wataru says that Chiharu's confession doesn't bother him, and the boys continue throughout their summer, going to pilgrimages to see film spots from their favorite movies. But the more time he spends with Chiharu, Wataru realizes that he may not only be as unaffected by Chiharu's confession as he claimed to be, but those feelings may also be mutual.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 14.99

THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME GN VOL 18 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212071

(W) Fuse (A / CA) Taiki Kawakami

Mikami's middle age hasn't gone as he planned: He never found a girlfriend, he got stuck in a dead-end job, and he was stabbed to death in the street at 37. So when he wakes up in a new world straight out of a fantasy RPG, he's disappointed but not exactly surprised to find that he's facing down a dragon, not as a knight or a wizard but as a blind, boneless slime demon. But there are chances for even a slime to become a hero…

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 12.99

UQ HOLDER GN VOL 24 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212072

(W) Ken Akamatsu (A / CA) Ken Akamatsu

Tota, a boy with a magical and mysterious pedigree, joins a team of immortals to fulfill his dream and reach the top of the great orbital tower, extending from Neo-Tokyo into the unknown reaches of space! But soon he finds himself embroiled in a power struggle that spans generations and will determine the fate of a planet.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 10.99

WHEN WILL AYUMU MAKE HIS MOVE GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212073

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto (A) Soichiro Yamamoto

Yaotome's the cute president of the shogi (Japanese chess) club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that her underclassman Ayumu, the only other member, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to coax or trick him into confessing his feelings! What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan – he really sucks!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 12.99

WITCH AND BEAST GN VOL 07 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP212074

(W) Kousuke Satake (A / CA) Kousuke Satake

A dark fairytale set in a steampunk world of magic and monsters. Ashaf: a soft-spoken man with delicate features, a coffin strapped to his back, and an entourage of black crows. Guideau: a feral, violent girl with long fangs and the eyes of a beast. They have scores to settle, and they won't hesitate to remove anyone in their way, be it angry mob or army garrison.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 12.99

DONT TOY WITH ME MISS NAGATORO GN VOL 09

VERTICAL COMICS

SEP212149

(W) Nanashi (A / CA) Nanashi

Nagatoro is a cute freshman in high school who loves to toy with her senior classmate (Senpai). Even though Nagatoro tricks Senpai, makes him cry, and teases him, the two of them are hardly ever apart. Do the two of them really like each other as friends? Or are they toying with the idea that they can be something more?

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 12.95

EMMA DREAMS OF STARS GN

VERTICAL COMICS

SEP212150

(W) Kan Takahama (A) Emmanuelle Maisonneuve

Based on a true story of a former Michelin Guide Inspector. Find out what the top-secret life of a professional foodie is like. Emma, a food writer, can't give up her childhood dream of becoming a Michelin Guide Inspector, and sends her resume to the Michelin headquarters. She is informed nine months later that there is an opening and goes to a mysterious interview. Originally published in France, this a full color manga that is an inspiring story about not giving up on your dreams, women's empowerment, and life purpose.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 19.95

MY BOY GN VOL 08

VERTICAL COMICS

SEP212151

(W) Hitomi Takano (A / CA) Hitomi Takano

Two lonely souls – a 30-year-old office lady and a sixth-grade boy – form an unusual bond. Does this relationship come from Satoko's maternal instincts for a child in need of a family, or is it something more?

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 12.95

NICHIJOU 15TH ANNIV BOX SET

VERTICAL COMICS

SEP212152

(W) Keiichi Arawi (A / CA) Keiichi Arawi

First serialized in 2006, Keiichi Arawi's nichijou went on to become a worldwide cultural phenomenon. This fall, we'll celebrate the series with a 15th-anniversary box set with all ten of the original volumes in an extraordinary package! Join Mio, Yuuko, Mai and the rest of the cast of colorful characters of nichijou in this slice-of-surreal-life comedy series that explores every facet of their anything-but-ordinary lives…

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 109.5

WHAT DID YOU EAT YESTERDAY GN VOL 17 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

SEP212153

(W) Fumi Yoshinaga (A / CA) Fumi Yoshinaga

A hard-working middle-aged gay couple in Tokyo come to enjoy the finer moments of life through food. After long days at work, either in the law firm or the hair salon, Shiro and Kenji will always have down time together by the dinner table, where they can discuss their troubles, hash out their feelings and enjoy delicately prepared home cooked meals!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 12.95