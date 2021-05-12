Krakoa Today- the Mutant Revolution will be Televised by Sofia Mantega

Sofia Mantega, otherwise known as Wind Dancer, is a Krakoa mutant who was depowered, went to Mojoworld to become a live streamer, getting herself killed in the process. This was intentional as she was revived with her powers of aerokinesis, returned by The Five.

But her time in the Mojoverse has stayed with her, in reputation at least. In today's X-Corp #1, she is hired to work on the X-Corp corporate video.

Amidst a lot of walking and talking from Krakoa across the world – while taking Krakoa with them. While making sure they are all dressed to impress.

Well, there is a Hellfire Gala in Krakoa for Jumbo Carnation to prepare for. While in the penultimate issue of the series, X-Factor #9 is dealing with Mojo direct.

With Sofia given quite the promotion as a Krakoa official.

Though there may be people after her job, in Children Of The Atom #3.

…who also has a history in babysitting. And certainly, there's a strong element of mutant envy…

…nd with her own social media following. Of course, gaining access to Krakoa for the Children Of The Atom is still a major issue for the team. And with this issue, we start to get an inkling of why they are not considered mutants.

They went into space. They came back. Could they, by any chance, have hit a similar cloud of cosmic radiation that affected the Fantastic Four? Maybe they might have something to chat to Franklin Richards about, now that he's no longer a mutant either.

But for now, they are trying to pal around with folk who may have been given mutant DNA as a way through…

In X-Corp, that kind of technology may have other ways to play out as well…

Crazy Horses! Waaa! Waaa! Surely Mojo would be interested in covering that race?

X-CORP #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210546

(W) Tini Howard (A) Alberto Foche (CA) David Aja

KRAKOA IS FOR CLOSERS!

The deals have been made. Mutantkind is safe on Krakoa. As the Reign of X continues, what are the wants of the mutants who have everything? Leading the charge is X-CORPORATION, headed by CXOs Monet St. Croix and Warren Worthington, a duo as cutthroat and ruthless in the boardroom as they are on a battlefield. But X-Corp needs more than just its figureheads. As Monet sets out to staff their team with some of the brightest and most deviant minds in mutantkind, Warren finds himself in a tense meeting with one of Krakoa's first allies who wants to know the truth: on Angel's wings, will X-Corp crash or soar?

Rated T+In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $4.99 X-FACTOR #9

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210597

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin

BEST! CONCERT! EVER!

• The Morrigan needs to be destroyed!

• The answer lies in the Mojoverse.

• LOOKS LIKE WE'RE GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER. Rated T+In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $3.99 CHILDREN OF ATOM #3

MARVEL COMICS

APR200893

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Paco Medina (CA) R. B. Silva

ORIGIN REVEALED! Who are the X-Men's sidekicks behind the masks? Meanwhile, a brand new alternative medicine is changing lives at school, but who's recruiting the victims – I mean patients? Rated T+ In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $3.99

I bought my copies from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, with an extensive back issue collection and online store. With a new store planned for Watford, if you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.

