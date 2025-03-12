Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: krakoa, X-Manhunt

Krakoan Easter Eggs In X-Manhunt… But Who Is Inside? (XSpoilers)

Krakoan Easter Eggs in X-Manhunt... but who is inside? X-Men XSpoilers for today... as teased in Timeslide.

Article Summary Krakoan Easter eggs teased in X-Manhunt crossover, stirring intrigue in X-Men universe.

Quentin Quire's time jump raises questions, linking past and present Marvel events.

Havok reminisces about Krakoa while Daken's whereabouts bring unexpected drama.

Nova's thoughts on Jean Grey and Cyclops spark curiosity and potential leaks.

Phoenix #9, Power Man Timeless #2, X-Men #13, X-Factor #8, and Hellverine #4 are all published today from Marvel Comics. The X-Men titles are all about the X-Manhunt crossover right now.

But while Alex Summers, Havok, reminisces about the days of Krakoa…

…It's up to Power Man: Timeless to actually return to Arrako.

X-Men sees Quentin Quire get jumped back to a) Uncanny X-Men #251 or b) Deadpool & Wolverine, take your pick.

And while they negotiate Professor Xavier away from Storm…

…they may have to try the same with X-Factor, fresh from running around Genosha for another crossover, One World Under Doom before joining this one. And they totally missed Daken hanging out there…

Phoenix is not involved with X-Manhunt (yet) either, but does have the young Nova thinking not entirely clean thoughts about Jean Grey.

Would he really respect Cyclops as much if he could see him doing this though?

Might Nova also be leaking?

But at least we have a better justification for the X-Manhunt here, but also for Professor Xavier's mission so far, grabbing a Krakoan Cerebro crucible, a Krakoan seed, bringing the X-Men to Storm's island and now…

A fully fertilised and full Krakoan Egg.

As teased in Marvel Comics' Timeslide last year…

Well, I suppose Easter is coming. This is my favourite from this year's haul.

I wonder who is inside? Of course, Cyclops has had some other history with mystery cocoons and former X-Men thought dead inside. You don't suppose…

Isn't it always one of those issues? Phoenix #9, Power Man Timeless #2, X-Men #13, X-Factor #8 and Hellverine #4 are all published today from Marvel Comics.

PHOENIX #9

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250796

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Yasmine Putri

CHAOS IN THE COSMIC ORDER!

• Enemies have beset Jean Grey from the moment she first soared into space – and with THANOS channeling his mystic and psychic might against her and PERRIKUS' evil plans falling into place, it's about time for something to change…

• DON'T MISS this MUST-READ ISSUE – as the PHOENIX rises to new power and prominence in the galaxy!

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99 POWER MAN TIMELESS #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250763

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Bernard Chang (CA) Ario Anindito

HE IS UNSTOPPABLE. INDESTRUCTIBLE. INCORRUPTIBLE. IMMORTAL.

• Our solar system has never known a being as mighty as POWER MAN before, but another has just arrived.

• What has brought AEON THE KNIFE to the Milky Way?

• Can Power Man stop him without letting the VOID loose?

• And if Luke won't risk that, will the acid clouds of Venus be his tomb?

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99 X-FACTOR #8

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250723

(W) Mark Russell (A) Robert Quinn (CA) Greg Land

"X-MANHUNT" PART FIVE!

• Charles Xavier has escaped from prison, and X-Factor must track him down!

• But how will the X-Men react to X-Factor hunting their founder?

• And what will happen when Havok and Cyclops collide?!

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #13

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250730

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ryan Stegman

"X-MANHUNT" PART FOUR! The X-Men have caught up with their erstwhile mentor Charles Xavier on his mad scramble across the country. But they aren't the only ones who've found him! RATED T+In Shops: Mar 12, 2025 SRP: $4.99 HELLVERINE #4

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250924

(W) Ben Percy (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Kendrick Lim

THE UNFATHOMABLE DEPTHS OF HELL!

• MEPHISTO's plan drives HELLVERINE to the site of great personal tragedy – where, as DAKEN, he was drowned by WOLVERINE! This time, something far worse lurks just below the surface…!

• HELLVERINE lives, but if the demonic forces get their way, so will a Hell-born army!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Mar 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!