Kyle's Little Sister: JY's New Graphic Novel About Sibling Rivalry

Kyle's Little Sister is a new middle-grade graphic novel by BonHyung Jeong, a light-hearted and funny story about sibling rivalry, learning to be okay with oneself, and mending friendships. The book is from JY, the Yen Press kids' imprint responsible for celebrated works such as Svetlana Chmakova's Awkward, Brave, and Crush.

Kyle's Little Sister

Story & Artwork by BonHyung Jeong

"My name is Grace, not "Kyle's little sister!"

Having a good-looking, friendly, outgoing older brother sucks—especially when you're the total opposite, someone who likes staying home and playing video games. Your parents like him better (even if they deny it!), and everyone calls you "Kyle's little sister" while looking disappointed that you're not more like him. I was really hoping I'd get to go to a different middle school, but no such luck. At least I have my friends…until he finds a way to ruin that, too…! Argh! What do I have to do to get out of his shadow?!"

Artist BonHyung Jeong (Bon) studied Cartooning at the School of Visual Arts in New York. Kyle's Little Sister is her debut graphic novel, made possible with the help of numerous people. She hopes to make connections with others through relatable stories. Currently living in Korea, she's always busy playing console games—exactly like someone in the book!

"I fell in love with Bon's art the moment I saw it," says JuYoun Lee, the Deputy Publisher & Editor-in-Chief of Yen Press who founded JY and provided editorial guidance on Kyle's Little Sister. "Her characters' expressions are as honest and straightforward as she is. This being her first book, it was quite a journey to get here, but the raw emotions and easy-to-miss moments she captured on the pages will be relatable to anybody who ever felt overshadowed by someone. I can't wait to get the book in the hands of all the readers out there."

Kyle's Little Sister is scheduled for release in June.