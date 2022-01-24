Lady Killer #1 CGC 9.8 On Auction At Heritage Today

Lady Killer is one of the cooler comics to come out the last ten years, and Dark Horse parlayed that into a greenlit show based on the comic by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich. The show will be on Netflix and stars Blake Lively. That is some huge wattage behind it, so naturally, this is a book to keep an eye on. While there hasn't been a ton of news on the show since the announcement, that just means Lady Killer is a perfect candidate to buy low right now. Look no further than this CGC 9.8 copy taking bids right now at Heritage Auctions. As of this writing, it is only at $23, so you can see where this is a steal right now. Take a look at the book below.

Lady Killer #1 Has A Ton Of Room To Grow

"Lady Killer #1 (Dark Horse, 2015) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Joelle Jones cover and art. First appearance of Josie Schuller. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 1/22: 115 in 9.8, none higher. Written by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich. Art and Cover by Joëlle Jones. Josie Schuller is a picture-perfect homemaker, wife, and mother-but, she's also a ruthless, efficient killer for hire! A brand-new original comedy series that combines the wholesome imagery of early 1960s domestic bliss with a tightening web of murder, paranoia, and cold-blooded survival. 28 pages, full color. Cover price $3.50."

Sometimes these shows get greenlit, and then there is nothing that ever comes of it, but that will not be the case here. I would move on Lady Killer now and stash it away. Go here and get more information and place a bid if you would like. While there, go ahead and click around at the other items taking bids right now; there is a bunch of stuff at some really great prices in this auction.