LATE: JSA, Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham, Off World, Echoes & Penguin
LATE: DC Comics Delays For JSA, Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham, Batman: Off World, Batman: Echoes. Blue Beetle, Penguin and more.
Article Summary
- DC Comics delays include JSA, multiple Batman titles, and Blue Beetle.
- Key releases like Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 pushed to September.
- Major Omnibus editions face delays, some until December or later.
- Anticipated Batman and Justice Society of America issues rescheduled.
A few more DC Comics delayed, their monthly titles and collections, from JSA to Batman to Blue Beetle. Those that are more than a couple of weeks late, at least…
- Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 has been delayed from the 28th of May to the 25th of September.
- Justice Society of America #11 has been delayed from the 25th of July to the 28th of August
- Justice Society of America #12 has been delayed from the 28th of August to the 25th of September.
- The Penguin #12 has been delayed from the 24th of July to the 4th of September.
- Batman: Off-World #5 was delayed from the 24th of March to the 25th of June but now to the 14th of August.
- Batman: Off-World #6 was delayed from the 28th of August to the 25th of September
- Batman '89: Echoes #3 has been delayed from the 27th of February to the 4th of June, then the 11th of June, and now this Wednesday!
- Batman '89: Echoes #4 from the 25th of June to the 24th of July to the 7th of August.
- Blue Beetle #11 has been delayed from the 3rd of July, to the 24th of July, to the 7th of August.
And for the big books.
- Hitman by Garth Ennis and John McCrea Omnibus Vol. 1 has been delayed from the 25th of June, to the 30th of July.
- The Flash by William Messner-Loebs and Greg LaRocque Omnibus Vol. 1 has been delayed from the 18th of June, till the 6th of August.
- Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 2: Gotham Nocturne: Act I has been delayed from the 30th of July, to the 13th of August.
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest Vol. 3: Elementary has been delayed from the 10th of July, to the 13th of August.
- Nightwing Vol. 5: Time of the Titans has been delayed from the 30th of July, to the 10th of September.
- DC Versus Marvel Omnibus and DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus has been delayed from the 6th of August to the 24th of September.
- The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley has been delayed from the 3rd of September to the 1st of October.
- Green Lantern Corps by Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason Omnibus Vol. 2 HC has been delayed from the 17th of September to the 15th of October.
- Green Lantern/Green Arrow: Hard-Traveling Heroes Omnibus HC has been delayed from the 21st of May to the 5th of November.
- Teen Titans: Starfire has been delayed from the 2nd of July to the 5th of November.
- Zatanna & The Ripper Volume Four has been delayed from the 3rd of September to the 12th of November.
- Batman: Justice Buster Vol. 4 SC has been delayed from the 1st of October to the 3rd of December.
- Aquaman by Peter David Omnibus HC has been delayed from the 8th of October to the 3rd of December.
- Batman: Justice Buster Vol. 4 SC has been delayed from the 1st of October to the 3rd of December
- Catwoman Vol. 4: Nine Lives has been delayed from the 15th of October to the 3rd of December.
- Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 6 HC has been delayed from the 19th of November to the 18th of February 2025.
