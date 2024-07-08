LATE: JSA, Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham, Off World, Echoes & Penguin

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: jsa, late

LATE: DC Comics Delays For JSA, Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham, Batman: Off World, Batman: Echoes. Blue Beetle, Penguin and more.

A few more DC Comics delayed, their monthly titles and collections, from JSA to Batman to Blue Beetle. Those that are more than a couple of weeks late, at least…

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 has been delayed from the 28th of May to the 25th of September.

Justice Society of America #11 has been delayed from the 25th of July to the 28th of August

Justice Society of America #12 has been delayed from the 28th of August to the 25th of September.

The Penguin #12 has been delayed from the 24th of July to the 4th of September.

Batman: Off-World #5 was delayed from the 24th of March to the 25th of June but now to the 14th of August.

Batman: Off-World #6 was delayed from the 28th of August to the 25th of September

Batman '89: Echoes #3 has been delayed from the 27th of February to the 4th of June, then the 11th of June, and now this Wednesday!

Batman '89: Echoes #4 from the 25th of June to the 24th of July to the 7th of August.

from the 25th of June to the 24th of July to the 7th of August. Blue Beetle #11 has been delayed from the 3rd of July, to the 24th of July, to the 7th of August.

And for the big books.

Hitman by Garth Ennis and John McCrea Omnibus Vol. 1 has been delayed from the 25th of June, to the 30th of July.

The Flash by William Messner-Loebs and Greg LaRocque Omnibus Vol. 1 has been delayed from the 18th of June, till the 6th of August.

Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 2: Gotham Nocturne: Act I has been delayed from the 30th of July, to the 13th of August.

Batman/Superman: World's Finest Vol. 3: Elementary has been delayed from the 10th of July, to the 13th of August.

Nightwing Vol. 5: Time of the Titans has been delayed from the 30th of July, to the 10th of September.

DC Versus Marvel Omnibus and DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus has been delayed from the 6th of August to the 24th of September.

The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley has been delayed from the 3rd of September to the 1st of October.

Green Lantern Corps by Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason Omnibus Vol. 2 HC has been delayed from the 17th of September to the 15th of October.

Green Lantern/Green Arrow: Hard-Traveling Heroes Omnibus HC has been delayed from the 21st of May to the 5th of November.

Teen Titans: Starfire has been delayed from the 2nd of July to the 5th of November.

Zatanna & The Ripper Volume Four has been delayed from the 3rd of September to the 12th of November.

Batman: Justice Buster Vol. 4 SC has been delayed from the 1st of October to the 3rd of December.

Aquaman by Peter David Omnibus HC has been delayed from the 8th of October to the 3rd of December.

Catwoman Vol. 4: Nine Lives has been delayed from the 15th of October to the 3rd of December.

Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 6 HC has been delayed from the 19th of November to the 18th of February 2025.

