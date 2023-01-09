Lazarus Planet Is Affecting New Superheroes As Well As Old (Spoilers) Lazarus Planet Alpha hits tomorrow from DC Comics, and it's not just new superheroes that are being created by this thing...

Lazarus Planet brings us King Fire Bull as promised, as well as a Justice League still disbanded, and Damian Wayne standing tall. Well, Nightwing may be busy creating a rep[placement Titans to take that role, Robin has a different recruitment drive.

But as we saw in Monkey Prince, King Fire Bull is not alone, he has The Silver Horn King…

And the Golden Horn King….

Of course, they are just there to prepare the way, John The Baptist style. Just without losing their heads.

Of course, every King Fire Bull needs an origin…

I wondered where clones would come in. This is an event, and every event needs clones. And it also seems that the exploding Lazarus Island volcano creating a Lazarus Planet, isn't just creating new superheroes like some kind of Terrigen Mist, but also affecting existing ones. We've seen Superman gain new powers in Action Comics #1050, might they be related with what Supergirl is going through?

Kryptonians indeed have no defence against magic, which is why there are others being recruited… is this the biggest Justice League Dark we've seen? Or will we need another name?

Yeah, the Alan Scott Green Lantern counts as well these days. More like the Justice Society Dark… and where does Bruce Wayne come in to all this?

Looks like the Lazarus volcanic ash suits Batman better than anyone. Lazarus Planet Alpha #1 by Mark Waid, Gene Luen Yang, Riccardo Federici, Billy Tan and more is published tomorrow.

LAZARUS PLANET ALPHA #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR C FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Mark Waid, Gene Luen Yang (A) Riccardo Federici, Billy Tan, Various (CA) Francesco Mattina

CHANGE THE WORLD. Following the explosive (literally) events of Batman vs. Robin #4, the Lazarus Volcano has erupted, spewing dangerous and transformative chemicals into Earth's atmosphere! As these Lazarus clouds rain down upon the planet, people across the globe begin to develop strange new abilities, watch their already-extraordinary abilities change, and witness a whole host of chaos unlike anything the DCU has experienced before! It's up to Damian Wayne to put out the distress call for whoever can still hear it: come to the ruins of the Hall of Justice and help save the world! Poison Ivy, Power Girl, Cyborg, Batman, and more answer the call…but why could the fate of all life as we know it rest in the hands of…Monkey Prince? Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 01/10/2023