Legion of X #7 Preview: Nightcrawler Explains His Condition

Nightcrawler explains to the Legion of X why he's been so horny lately in this preview of Legion of X #7.

Legion of X #7

by Si Spurrier & Netho Diaz, cover by Benjamin Harvey

MONSTROUS TERROR HITS MUTANTKIND! Something monstrous is afoot! Nightcrawler has developed some very uncanny physical features – and he's not the only one. Meanwhile, Cypher and Warlock have made a startling discovery about the seemingly innocuous blooms floating out of the Astral Plane. Will the Legionnaires be able to untangle this web of threats before it envelops mutantkind?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Nov 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620254600711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620254600721 – LEGION OF X 7 GARBETT VARIANT – $3.99 US

