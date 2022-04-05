Lex Luthor's Influence Across DC Comics Today (Spoilers)

Last year, fresh from being disgraced as a cosmic being, Lex Luthor got his billions back. He also was revealed as the new funder of Batman Inc and even got his own Batman suit. And he even now believes the world needs a Superman, after his dalliance with the multiverse. But eventually, inevitably, Lex Luthor has to return to form. In today'sOne-Sgyar Squadron he is revealed as the money man behind HeroZ4U, to get all the data he could on potential superheroes.

The legacy of the Luthors is strong in the CW-inspired Earth Prime series, as Lena Luthor sets up her own foundation for doing good work, meeting Batwoman. From someone who doesn;t seem to need a Batman.

Although Lena Luthor has her own experiences with the multidimensional cosmos to consider.

While in Suicide Squad, even as Amanda Waller sets herself up as the baddest of the bad, with her very own Justice League and pocket Earth as a power base…

She also knows who would be the biggest threat to her grasp on power, as well as Superman or Batman…

Amanda Waller is going to use her Justice League to kidnap Lex Luthor. Say, maybe she has an opening on the team, Luthor has been a Leaguer before…

EARTH-PRIME #1 (OF 6) BATWOMAN CVR A KIM JACINTO

(W) Natalie Abrams, Kelly Larson, Camrus Johnson (A) Clayton Henry (CA) Kim Jacinto

Spinning out of the hit CW shows, Earth-Prime continues the adventures of your favorite heroes from the small screen. While each issue focuses on a different Arrowverse series, a threat lurks in the background, out to finally bring these heroes to their knees! Ever since the tech that created many of Batman's rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface's mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source in order to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a superhero and a boyfriend!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/05/2022 ONE-STAR SQUADRON #5 (OF 6)

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Steve Lieber

After an unfortunate accident at Heroz4U headquarters, all the employees are under investigation for the moment it all went up in flames! Now Red Tornado has stepped forward, ready to tell the truth. Could one of our heroes actually be a villain in disguise?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/05/2022 SUICIDE SQUAD #14 CVR A EDUARDO PANSICA JULIO FERREIRA & DEXTER SOY

(W) Dennis Hopeless (A/CA) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Dexter Soy

The War for Earth-3 may be over, but the battle at home is only heating up! As egos clash, bugs ambush, and a big-#$% parademon tries to eat his own teammates, an explosive confrontation between Peacemaker and Bloodsport will leave you breathless! As Ambush Bug would say: "HELP! I'M TRAPPED IN SOLICIT COPY!"

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/05/2022