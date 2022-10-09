Lily Renée's Wolf-less Werewolf Hunter in Rangers Comics, at Auction

The Werewolf Hunter feature in Rangers Comics was one of Golden Age artist Lily Renée's early assignments at Fiction House. Professor Armand Broussard, the Werewolf Hunter, was an occult investigator whose adventures brought him up against a wild variety of supernatural creatures, exotic sorceresses, and artifacts of dark magic. Lily Renée brought inventive and detailed design work and unique page layouts to her work throughout her run on the feature. The entire Werewolf Hunter saga is an overlooked entry in the realm of Golden Age comic book horror, with Lily Renée channeling the supernatural subject matter in unique and innovative ways for the comic book page. There are copies of her first work on this feature in Rangers Comics #14 (Fiction House, 1943) CGC FN/VF 7.0 Off-white pages and most of the rest of her portion of the run which consisted of most issues Rangers Comics #14-40 up for auction in the 2022 October 13 The Fiction House Showcase Auction #40199 at Heritage Auctions.

Fiction House's Werewolf Hunter saga had begun in Rangers Comics #8, and cycled through a number of artists over the next few issues, including George Tuska. According to Lily Renée in an interview with Trina Robbins, she was given the Werewolf Hunter assignment because nobody else wanted it, and in a 2009 Alter Ego interview explained that because she didn't like drawing wolves, she convinced the (unknown) writer to make it about other supernatural creatures.

Lily Renée Phillips (1921-2022) was born in Vienna, where her father was an executive with the Holland America steamship line. After the Nazis annexed Austria in 1938, her family sent her to England, and she eventually reunited with them in New York City. She took classes at the Art Students League and the School of Visual Arts, and responded to a newspaper ad from Fiction House looking for comic artists. She spent the bulk of her comic book career initially at Fiction House and later at St. John Publications, and is perhaps best remembered as the artist of Señorita Rio.

But the Werewolf Hunter — sans Werewolves at her request — is an incredibly underappreciated part of her comic book work. There are copies of Lily Renée's debut on this feature in Rangers Comics #14 (Fiction House, 1943) CGC FN/VF 7.0 Off-white pages and most of the rest of her portion of the run which consisted of most issues Rangers Comics #14-40 up for auction in the 2022 October 13 The Fiction House Showcase Auction #40199 at Heritage Auctions. In addition to the items listed in this post, you can check out Fiction House titles such as Planet Comics, Jumbo Comics, Jungle Comics, Fight Comics, Rangers Comics, Wings Comics and much more. New to collecting Fiction House or want to learn more? Bleeding Cool is doing an ongoing deep dive into the history behind Fiction House in the run-up to this auction. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.