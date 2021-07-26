Little, Brown To Publish Kokoro Graphic Novel by Christine Mari

Last year, Christine Mari Inzer ran a Kickstarter for the release of Kokoro, a book filled with her viral Instagram comics as well as new unreleased ones. It did all right, raising $65,000 and successfully delivered to backers around 6 months ago. Now Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown has acquired Kokoro, as a YA graphic memoir of Christine Mari growing up and negotiating her place in two worlds—America and Japan—while navigating the mental and emotional legacy of being a "hafu"—half Japanese, half American.

Two years ago, I created my Instagram account, christinemaricomics, where I chronicle my experiences living in Tokyo, Japan in a series of simple hand-drawn comics. Every comic tells a different story, tackling a wide range of subjects from reconciling with my mixed 'Hafu' (in Japanese Hafu means 'half-Japanese') identity to my everyday struggles with anxiety and depression, all in ten panels or less. When I first started drawing these comics, I drew them for myself. I was alone and far away from home. My art was a personal form of therapy, a way to self-reflect and process my experiences. I shared it on Instagram on a whim and I was amazed to see people from different countries and backgrounds come together over my stories, sharing their own experiences and making me realize I was not so alone after all. Today, I have over 110,000 followers on Instagram. I am completely blown away by the support, encouragement, and love I have received from total strangers since I first shared my work on my Instagram. Thanks to them, I was inspired to take the next step and print my comics. In Japanese, the word 'Kokoro' means 'heart, mind, and soul.' I couldn't think of a better word to describe my comics. Comics are the closest thing I have to expressing the depths of my heart and soul, and it is a privilege to be able to share a piece of my heart with the world. This art book is a collection of my Instagram comics in a beautiful 6 x 9 inch softcover book with premium-grade paper. It will include many comics which are no longer available on Instagram (many I felt too personal for the Internet) and some new comics as well. It will be over 250 pages in length. While my comics are online and completely free to read, I have always believed in the magic of holding a book in your hands that Instagram or any other form of social media can never replace. I want people to be able to feel even more connected to my stories. Plus, as I mentioned, there will be many comics that are not on my Instagram, and even some brand-new comics drawn just for the book!