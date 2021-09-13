Lobo's Debut In Omega Men #3 On Auction At Heritage Today

Lobo is one of the big cross-generation characters that DC Comics has that still gets young and old readers alike excited. I know in my shop that if they stick Lobo on any cover, people will buy it. The same cannot be said for a lot of their books right now, and he is also one of the rare ones these days that can sell a book without having a film or tv show. Someday that will change, but until it does, it is still pretty neat to see that his debut in Omega Men #3 gets expensive on comic reputation alone. Taking bids today is a CGC 9.8 copy of the book at Heritage Auctions, a really clean example currently at $290. There are a lot of these around, but this is one of the more vibrant copies I have seen. Check it out below.

Lobo Will Always Sell And Is A Wise Future Investment

"The Omega Men #3 (DC, 1983) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Lobo. Keith Giffen cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $75. CGC census 9/21: 2168 in 9.8, none higher. First appearance of the bounty hunter Lobo. Although initially designed as a minimal foe of the Omega Men, Lobo will make sporadic appearances throughout the early-mid 1980s. His popularity will gradually increase beginning with several appearances that run through issues #18-21 of Justice League International and eventually branch off into his own franchise of mini-series, one-shot specials, and one ongoing series."

While not the main man we all know and love, this is still his first outing and an important issue. Go here for more info on this copy and to place a bid. While you are there, go ahead and take a spin around and check out all of the other books taking bids today. There are some good ones.