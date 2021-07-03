Loki, Meet Loki in Thor and Loki Double Trouble #4 [Preview]

If you're looking for Marvel products featuring both male and female versions of Loki, you have surprisingly more options right now than you might expect. Sure, you could do the predictable thing and watch the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Univers show Loki… or you could pick up Thor and Loki Double Trouble #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. One of these Loki options features one Loki turning into a giant bird and sitting on the other Loki in an attempt to hatch him, if that helps you make your decision at all. Check out the preview below.
THOR AND LOKI DOUBLE TROUBLE #4 (OF 4)
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210649
(W) Mariko Tamaki (A / CA) Gurihiru
It's Thor vs. Loki for all the marbles! Or really, just one marble: the sphere that has the power to send Thor and Loki home! Will these two battling brothers find their way back to Asgard at last?
Rated T
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.