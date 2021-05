Loki, Red Room and X-Men Top Advance Reorders

The issuing of an emergency Loki: Mistress Of Mischief trade paperback ahead of the new TV show topped advance reorders charts, presumably reflecting a litle genderfluidity in the TV show – but the second issue of Ed Piskor's Red Room got a massive boost for FOC as well. And some people also realised that Planet Sized-X-Men might just be a thing too.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their advance reorders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher LOKI MISTRESS MISCHIEF TP $24.99 MARVEL COMICS RED ROOM #2 $3.99 FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS PLANET-SIZED X-MEN #1 GALA $4.99 MARVEL COMICS GEIGER #1 4TH PTG CVR A $3.99 IMAGE COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #2 (OF 12) 3RD PTG GRAMPA $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT DEMON DAYS MARIKO #1 JS CAMPBELL VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS GEIGER #2 2ND PTG CVR A $3.99 IMAGE COMICS GODKILLER TOMORROWS ASHES #1 CVR A NEN (MR) $3.99 BLACK MASK COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN DLX ED SLIPCASE HC BOOK 01 (C: $69.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #27 BESCH SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #4 CVR E PRIDE MONTH VAR (MR) $7.99 IMAGE COMICS SAVE YOURSELF #1 (OF 4) CVR A MATTHEWS $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #5 (C: 1-0-0) $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING STAR WARS #14 WOBH $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ICE CREAM MAN #24 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #4 CVR C 5 COPY INCV B&W VIRGIN (M $7.99 IMAGE COMICS PLANET-SIZED X-MEN #1 LARRAZ VAR GALA $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DEMON DAYS MARIKO #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS RED ROOM #2 CVR B NIXEY 5 COPY FOC INCV $3.99 FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION TP CAPTAIN $44.99 MARVEL COMICS MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #27 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SEVEN SWORDS #1 CVR A CLARKE $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS PLANET-SIZED X-MEN #1 DAUTERMAN CONNECTING VAR GALA $4.99 MARVEL COMICS WALKING DEAD DLX #17 CVR E PRIDE MONTH VAR (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS GOOD ASIAN #1 (OF 10) 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS