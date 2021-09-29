Lumberjanes Co-Creator Shannon Watters Quits Boom Studios

Shannon Watters, co-creator of Lumberjanes at Boom Studios, just tweeted out the big news, stating "Hello pals! As of a few weeks ago, I am no longer a senior editor at BOOM! Studios. Wild! Exciting! I'm now sniffing around for new opportunities in writing and editing for the first time in a long while. I'm utterly grateful for my tenure there & everything that grew out of BOOM! Box, but it was time to stride boldly forward into the Vast Unknown. If you have projects in the pipeline that could use my signature voice in writing/editorial, (TaySwift voice) I hope you think of me! Contact info is on my swell new website featuring a glorious @max_sarin -drawn Shannon, what a handsomely rendered broad." Shannon's website can be found here.

As well as co-creating and co-writing Lumberjanes, with 67 issues under her belt, Shannon Watters was a senior editor at Boom Studios and the founder/head of the Boom! Bos, the imprint behind comics and graphic novels like Giant Days, The Backstagers, Lumberjanes, Fence, Goldie Vance, Heavy Vinyl, The Avant-Guards, and more. She also has an unannounced graphic novel scheduled for the autumn of 2022.

Boom Studios was founded by Ross Richie and Andrew Cosby in 2005, and have published hundreds of original and licensed comic books and graphic novels, including Hero Squared, 2 Guns, The Stardust Kid, Jenny Finn, The Savage Brothers, The Muppet Show, Hellraiser, The Incredibles, 28 Days Later, Planet of The Apes, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Once & Future, We Only Find Them When They're Dead, BRZRKR as well as all of Shannon's titles mentioned above, as well as acquiring indie boutique publisher of Mouse Guard, Archaia Press. In 2017, 20th Century Fox bought a minority stake in Boom! Studios, valued at $10 million, now inherited by Disney. And while they have a first-look film deal with Fox/Disney, they now also have a first look TV deal with Netflix.