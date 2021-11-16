M.O.D.O.K. Dazzles in Stunning Metal Bodysuit on X-Men #8 Cover

Fan-favorite Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K. will turn heads next February as the featured villain in X-Men #8, by Gerry Duggan and Javier Pina. To build X-citement for the issue, Marvel sent out a press release announcing the book and showing off a two covers featuring the titular organism showing off his timeless look.

From the Marvel.com press release:

The X-Men have faced a lot of foes in the past…but few have had a face as big as this one. Coming to your local comic shop in February 2022 is X-MEN #8—starring M.O.D.O.K.! Announced today by M.O.D.O.K. maven Mister Ryan "Agent M" Penagos, X-MEN #8 continues the series' trend of pitting the mutant super group against a different deadly foe threatening the Earth in each issue. And this time, it's the megalomaniacal Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing! Written by Gerry Duggan with art by Javier Pina, M.O.D.O.K. is up to his usual evil experimenting with AIM, and the X-Men must step in to save people from his schemes. It's easy to laugh at a guy with a giant head—but this M.O.D.O.K. is no joke.

The main X-Men book sees Marvel's mutants take a break from engaging in nonstop orgies and getting high off high-tech Krakoan plant drugs to do some good in the world, tackling world-threatening villains for the good of the entire planet. Which seems like a shame, because with all of M.O.D.O.K.'s scientific knowledge, he could probably help the mutants invent some wicked sex toys if only they could learn to work together. Check out the main cover by Pepe Larraz and the variant cover by Pete Woods below.