Magdalene Visaggio & Paulina Ganucheau's Girlmode From HarperCollins

Girlmode is a new graphic novel by Magdalene Visaggio and Paulina Ganucheau from HarperCollins for September 2024.

'Girlmode' explores adolescence challenges, alongside surfing and musicals.

Magdalene is known for works like 'Kim & Kim' and 'Vagrant Queen' series.

Paulina Ganucheau created 'Lemon Bird: Can Help!' and 'Zodiac Starforce.'

Girlmode is a new graphic novel by Magdalene Visaggio and Paulina Ganucheau from Balzer & Bray/Harperteen from HarperCollins for September 2024. Announcing the book, Magdalene posted, " Phoebe's 16, and she just moved from NY to CA and transitioned at the same time. Now she's gotta learn what's expected of her. It's a lot." Before adding, "It's a story about adolescence and suddenly being aware of the expectations people place on you and your body, being suddenly commodified and sexualized before you even really know it's happening. it's also about surfing and musicals and friendship and boys."

When told on social media, "Congrats, Mags!! This looks like something I would've killed for as a teenager!!" she replied "thats why I wrote it! among other reasons!"

Magdalene Visaggio is an outspoken trans comic book creator, writer of comic books Kim & Kim, Eternity Girl, Morning in America, Rick And Morty and The Ojja-Wojja, as well as Vagrant Queen which was adapted as a TV series on SyFy. She recently gained new prominence as the writer of the Rebel Moon prequel comic with Zack Snyder.

Paulina Ganucheau is best known as the creator of comic book series Lemon Bird: Can Help! and co-creator of Zodiac Starforce. She is also the artist on She-Ra: Legend of the Fire Princess and Wonder Woman: The Adventures of Young Diana.

HarperCollins Publishers LLC is one of the world's largest publishing companies and is one of the Big Five English-language publishing companies, alongside Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Hachette, and Macmillan. The company is headquartered in New York City and is a subsidiary of News Corp. The name is a combination of several publishing firm names: Harper & Row, an American publishing company acquired in 1987—whose own name was the result of an earlier merger of Harper & Brothers (founded in 1817) and Row, Peterson & Company—together with UK publishing company William Collins, Sons (founded in 1819), acquired in 1989.

