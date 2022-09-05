Magic Goes Wrong In The DC Universe (Dark Crisis Spoilers)

In a recent look at the Flashpoint Beyond #5 preview, we noted that some of our Dark Crisis gossip previously posted was seemingly coming to fruition. But there is more besides.

We had previously gossiped that "There is something wrong with magic. But that may have to wait for the next event. A magical crisis?" And the introduction pages to Dark Crisis #5 seem to see that play out. Rather than the play above play out – though it is rather good.

We had also stated "The Great Darkness wants nothing. It just is. But it may be being manipulated." And that "When Alexander Luthor manipulated the Multiverse during the Infinite Crisis, the Post-Zero Hour future appeared as alternate Earth-247. And now it's back. Talking of whom… There are two Swamp Things. But one remembers a previous Crisis crossover. Time to read your old Alan Moore/Steve Bissette/Rick Veitch/John Totleben Swamp Things, especially the Crisis bits. Probably before Dark Crisis #4 and The Deadly Green #1. And we rang these panels from way back when.

And in the new Dark Crisis? It all seems to be coming into play… Flashpoint Beyond #5 and Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #4 are both out tomorrow.

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #4 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

WITNESS THE BIRTH OF THE NEW DC MULTIVERSE! Spinning out of the pages of The Flash, the heroes have learned the secret of Pariah's new worlds—but at what cost does this knowledge come, and what can they even do with this information—or even worse, perhaps Pariah and the Great Darkness want them to know…? On Earth-Zero, Deathstroke continues to move forward with his plans to erase legacy heroics once and for all, while Jon Kent, Nightwing, and the ragtag group of youngsters rally to step up to the increasing number of challenges. The event of the year rages on! Dark Crisis is in many ways the direct sequel to the original Crisis on Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Perez. In this issue Pariah's attempt to restore the infinite Multiverse reaches a breaking point! Stay tuned for a special announcement at SDCC 2022 that will change all you know about Dark Crisis! Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 08/14/2022

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #5 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The Clockwork Killer's identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/06/2022