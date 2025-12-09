Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories–Elspeth #2 Preview: Rigged Game

Elspeth searches the underworld in Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories--Elspeth #2, but fate has other plans. Preview inside!

Article Summary Elspeth journeys through Theros's underworld to find her lost love in Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories--Elspeth #2.

Written by Dan Watters, illustrated by Owen Gieni; issue releases from Dark Horse on Wednesday, December 10th.

The god of fate stands against Elspeth, rigging her destiny for tragedy in this epic four-issue series continuation.

After slaying one god and being betrayed by another, Elspeth Tirel scours Theros's underworld for the man she loved and lost. However, the god of fate plans to redirect Elspeth into a tragic destiny.• In partnership with Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast, Dark Horse expands the world of Magic: The Gathering—a widely popular tabletop and digital collectible card game with a 30+ year legacy.• Written by acclaimed writer Dan Watters and illustrated by the talented Owen Gieni.• Four-issue series.

Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories–Elspeth #2

by Dan Watters & Owen Gieni & Hilary Jenkins, cover by Clayton Cowles

Dark Horse Comics

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 10, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801399300211

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

76156801399300221 – Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories–Elspeth #2 (CVR B) (Jessica Fong) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801399300231 – Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories–Elspeth #2 (CVR C) (Magali Villeneuve) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

