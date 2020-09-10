Magic, Walking Dead, Supernatural-The Daily LITG, 10th September 2020

Supernatural, Mandalorian, Pokemon, the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. Magic: The Gathering's Land's Wrath Commander Decklist Revealed
  2. The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Gets Back Into "Rick Grimes" Shape?
  3. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
  4. Wolverine Gets A Big Bad Nemesis In X Of Swords – Solem
  5. End Of Empyre Reveals Future Of Marvel Comics (SPOILERS)
  6. The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
  7. How To Get A Lucky Pokémon In Pokémon GO: A Trading Guide
  8. The Wheel of Time Video Shows Amazon Series Bringing Words to Life
  9. The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Isn't Oppressed- She's Selfish: Opinion
  10. "Dune" Casting of Feyd Harkonnen Spotted on IMDb, then Vanishes

ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday

As DC Fandome approaches, what is it with Hank McCoy?

  1. Snyder and Daniel Invite Readers To Die Horrific Deaths In Nocterra
  2. Today's X-Factor #3 From Marvel Comics Has A Fortnite Crossover Too
  3. Is Hank McCoy, The Beast, Really Interning Russian Mutants On Krakoa?
  4. Is Peter Parker The Bad Guy In Amazing Spider-Man? (Spoilers)
  5. Christian Cooper Turns Central Park Incident Into Free Comic For DC

One year ago, Match was the biggest thing of all.

When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.

  1. When You Get Paid For a Character No One Realised Was in X-Men: Dark Phoenix
  2. Dave Chappelle: How Comedy "Lost" Its Way [OPINION]
  3. The "Dungeons & Dragons" "Rick And Morty" Adventure Is On Amazon
  4. Rob Liefeld Forgives Sean Gordon Murphy, But Not Andrew Rev
  5. In This Issue of House of X, the X-Men Will Die! (Again) [X-ual Healing 9-4-19]
  6. "Fear the Walking Dead" S5E13 "Leave What You Don't": "TWD" Spoilers?
  7. Marvel's Champions Get Political For Incoming?
  8. Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo Relaunch Suicide Squad in December (Confirmed)
  9. "Marvel's Spider-Man" Releases A New Trailer Showing Off The Suits
  10. BBC Broadcasts Lost Monty Python Sketches For 50th Anniversary – Streaming Free, Globally
  11. DC Editorial Moves: Molly Mahan Now Senior Narrative Editor at Riot Games, Rob Levin Now at Humanoids Publishing
  12. How Fast Do Publishers Pay in 2019 – AfterShock Comics?
  13. "El Camino: A 'Breaking Bad' Movie": Aaron Paul Welcomes "Old Friend"
  14. Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky Calls Adult Comic Book Readers Morons
  15. "World Of Warcraft" Plagued With Second Day Of DDoS Attacks
  16. "The Matrix" Returns to Comics For Its 20th Anniversary – and so Does "Doc Frankenstein"
  17. Comic Stores Get Exclusive Cover for Michael Allred's David Bowie Graphic Memoir – 9 Page Preview

Two years ago, Wolverine had hot claws.

This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool, two years ago.

  1. King Thor vs. Phoenix Wolverine in Space; Plus: The Real Reason for Wolverine's Hot Claws Revealed
  2. Lying In The Gutters – 9th September 2018 – Dick Grayson Gets Winged
  3. Let's Take a Look at the Marvel Legends Venom Wave
  4. When Will Marvel Publish Uncanny X-Men #700?
  5. Fanboy Rampage No More? Gail Simone and Rob Schneider Broker Historic Peace

What's happening today.

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Administrator of the Eisner Awards, and publisher as Exhibit A Press, Jackie Estrada.
  • Nancy A Collins, horror writer and comics writer on Swamp Thing series, Jason Vs. Leatherface, Predator: Hell Come A Walkin and Dhampire: Stillborn.
  • Co-creator of The Punisher, Firestorm and killer of Gwen Stacy, Gerry Conway.
  • Chris Tresson, writer for Something Wicked and Future Quake.
  • Charlie Kirchoff, Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics colourist.
  • Writer for FTL and All The RageSteven G Saunders.
  • Travis McIntire, Editor-in-Chief at Source Point Press.
  • Writer for All The RageIan Ungstad.

