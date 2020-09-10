Magic, Walking Dead, Supernatural-The Daily LITG, 10th September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Magic, Walking Dead, Supernatural or more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Magic: The Gathering's Land's Wrath Commander Decklist Revealed
- The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Gets Back Into "Rick Grimes" Shape?
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- Wolverine Gets A Big Bad Nemesis In X Of Swords – Solem
- End Of Empyre Reveals Future Of Marvel Comics (SPOILERS)
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
- How To Get A Lucky Pokémon In Pokémon GO: A Trading Guide
- The Wheel of Time Video Shows Amazon Series Bringing Words to Life
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Isn't Oppressed- She's Selfish: Opinion
- "Dune" Casting of Feyd Harkonnen Spotted on IMDb, then Vanishes
ICYMI:
As DC Fandome approaches, what is it with Hank McCoy?
- Snyder and Daniel Invite Readers To Die Horrific Deaths In Nocterra
- Today's X-Factor #3 From Marvel Comics Has A Fortnite Crossover Too
- Is Hank McCoy, The Beast, Really Interning Russian Mutants On Krakoa?
- Is Peter Parker The Bad Guy In Amazing Spider-Man? (Spoilers)
- Christian Cooper Turns Central Park Incident Into Free Comic For DC
One year ago
When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.
- When You Get Paid For a Character No One Realised Was in X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Dave Chappelle: How Comedy "Lost" Its Way [OPINION]
- The "Dungeons & Dragons" "Rick And Morty" Adventure Is On Amazon
- Rob Liefeld Forgives Sean Gordon Murphy, But Not Andrew Rev
- In This Issue of House of X, the X-Men Will Die! (Again) [X-ual Healing 9-4-19]
- "Fear the Walking Dead" S5E13 "Leave What You Don't": "TWD" Spoilers?
- Marvel's Champions Get Political For Incoming?
- Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo Relaunch Suicide Squad in December (Confirmed)
- "Marvel's Spider-Man" Releases A New Trailer Showing Off The Suits
- BBC Broadcasts Lost Monty Python Sketches For 50th Anniversary – Streaming Free, Globally
- DC Editorial Moves: Molly Mahan Now Senior Narrative Editor at Riot Games, Rob Levin Now at Humanoids Publishing
- How Fast Do Publishers Pay in 2019 – AfterShock Comics?
- "El Camino: A 'Breaking Bad' Movie": Aaron Paul Welcomes "Old Friend"
- Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky Calls Adult Comic Book Readers Morons
- "World Of Warcraft" Plagued With Second Day Of DDoS Attacks
- "The Matrix" Returns to Comics For Its 20th Anniversary – and so Does "Doc Frankenstein"
- Comic Stores Get Exclusive Cover for Michael Allred's David Bowie Graphic Memoir – 9 Page Preview
Two years ago
This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool, two years ago.
- King Thor vs. Phoenix Wolverine in Space; Plus: The Real Reason for Wolverine's Hot Claws Revealed
- Lying In The Gutters – 9th September 2018 – Dick Grayson Gets Winged
- Let's Take a Look at the Marvel Legends Venom Wave
- When Will Marvel Publish Uncanny X-Men #700?
- Fanboy Rampage No More? Gail Simone and Rob Schneider Broker Historic Peace
What's happening today.
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Women in Comics – A European Perspective hosted by EUNIC Brussels, 5-6.15pm UTC +02
- Comics and Cones, Winchester Road Farmers Market, Huntsville, AL 3.30pm CDT
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Administrator of the Eisner Awards, and publisher as Exhibit A Press, Jackie Estrada.
- Nancy A Collins, horror writer and comics writer on Swamp Thing series, Jason Vs. Leatherface, Predator: Hell Come A Walkin and Dhampire: Stillborn.
- Co-creator of The Punisher, Firestorm and killer of Gwen Stacy, Gerry Conway.
- Chris Tresson, writer for Something Wicked and Future Quake.
- Charlie Kirchoff, Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics colourist.
- Writer for FTL and All The Rage, Steven G Saunders.
- Travis McIntire, Editor-in-Chief at Source Point Press.
- Writer for All The Rage, Ian Ungstad.
