Is Peter Parker The Bad Guy In Amazing Spider-Man? (Spoilers)

The Sin-Eater has returned from Hell, courtesy of Kindred, and is waging war on the super-villains of the Marvel Universe – or at least Spider-Man's corner of it – and seemingly sucking all the badness from them. Taking away their sins, making them repentant, accepting their punishment and committing themselves to putting right what once went wrong, hoping each time their next leap will be the leap home. Of course, also his gang are just beating up people who they suspect of doing wrong, including blowing up a mosque. So there's that. But now that they are targeting Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin, Peter Parker finds himself in a dilemma. And a lot of people to ask about it. Miles Morales, who's own Peter Parker was killed by Norman Osborn.

Spider-Gwen, who Norman Osborn killed in this reality as the Green Goblin.

The new Madame Web who can see all. And maybe even what is going to happen with all this.

And so what does Peter Parker decide. What Peter Parker always decides. Which leads to a conclusion that looks to set up Spider-Man #850 -and #50 – big time. Will Spider-Man be the bad guy in his own comic book? Will he be the villain with a point? And is everyone going to stop him? Spoiler here…

